East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Steaming back through the years at Henham rally

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM August 11, 2021   
Engines at Henham Steam Rally in 2008

Engines at Henham Steam Rally in 2008 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The Grand Henham Steam Rally is one of Suffolk's annual highlights for anyone fascinated by vintage engines.

At Henham Steam Rally in 1982, this contraption was set up in protest to the construction of Sizewell B

At Henham Steam Rally in 1982, this contraption was set up in protest to the construction of Sizewell B - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Today we are looking back at the popular event, with photos from the early 1980s and the 2000s.

Polishing a 1956 Ferguson tractor at Henham Steam Rally in 2005

Polishing a 1956 Ferguson tractor at Henham Steam Rally in 2005 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

The 46th rally had been due to take place at Henham Park, near Southwold, in September 2021.

Youngsters getting the chance to ride some mini motocross bikes at Henham Steam Rally in 1982

Youngsters getting the chance to ride some mini motocross bikes at Henham Steam Rally in 1982 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

However, organisers took the difficult decision to cancel it last month, due to continuing uncertainty over Covid-19, and it will now take place in 2022.

Admiring a 1958 BSA Shooting Star at Henham Steam Rally in 2005

Admiring a 1958 BSA Shooting Star at Henham Steam Rally in 2005 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

The rally always draws the crowds to see the power of steam, with an impressive display of traction engines, as well as other vintage farm machinery.

Tractors make their way to the grand ring at Henham Steam Rally in 2005

Tractors make their way to the grand ring at Henham Steam Rally in 2005 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

There are also all kinds of other displays, stalls and activities to enjoy at the annual rally.

Some early remote control cars were available for the public to play with at Henham Steam Rally in 1982

Some early remote control cars were available for the public to play with at Henham Steam Rally in 1982 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

In 1982, youngsters going along had a chance to try out some of the new remote control cars which were then being marketed.

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

An impressive engine at Henham Steam Rally in 2002 

An impressive engine at Henham Steam Rally in 2002 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant


You may also want to watch:

Southwold News

