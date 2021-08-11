Steaming back through the years at Henham rally
The Grand Henham Steam Rally is one of Suffolk's annual highlights for anyone fascinated by vintage engines.
Today we are looking back at the popular event, with photos from the early 1980s and the 2000s.
The 46th rally had been due to take place at Henham Park, near Southwold, in September 2021.
However, organisers took the difficult decision to cancel it last month, due to continuing uncertainty over Covid-19, and it will now take place in 2022.
The rally always draws the crowds to see the power of steam, with an impressive display of traction engines, as well as other vintage farm machinery.
There are also all kinds of other displays, stalls and activities to enjoy at the annual rally.
In 1982, youngsters going along had a chance to try out some of the new remote control cars which were then being marketed.
