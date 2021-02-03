News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
When legendary boxer Sir Henry Cooper opened shops in Suffolk

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 3, 2021   
Boxer Henry Cooper visiting Ipswich in June 1979

Did you meet boxing legend Henry Cooper when he visited Ipswich in June 1979? - Credit: Archant

Did you meet boxing legend Henry Cooper on any of his visits to Suffolk?

Henry Cooper at Boots Store in Bury in October 1978

Henry Cooper at Boots Store in Bury in October 1978 - Credit: Archant

The hugely popular personality visited Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds several times over the years to open shops - and, if you were one of those queuing up to meet him and get his autograph, you might be in our nostalgic photo gallery.

Boxer Henry Cooper was in Ipswich to open the Budgen supermarket in the Stoke Park Shopping Precinct in 1972

Boxer Henry Cooper was in Ipswich to open the Budgen supermarket in the Stoke Park Shopping Precinct in 1972 - Credit: Archant

In the 1970s, many years before he was knighted in 2000, the boxer came to Ipswich to open the Budgens supermarket in the Stoke Park Shopping Precinct in 1972 and Peachy News and Sports in June 1979.

Henry Cooper was in Ipswich to open Peachy News and Sports in June 1979

Henry Cooper was in Ipswich to open Peachy News and Sports in June 1979 - Credit: Archant

He also visited Bury St Edmunds to open a Boots store in October 1978, and paid another visit to the town in 1980.

Boxing legend Henry Cooper pictured visiting Bury St Edmunds in June 1980

Boxing legend Henry Cooper pictured visiting Bury St Edmunds in June 1980 - Credit: Archant

The heavyweight boxer, who fought Muhammad Ali in 1963, was the former British and Commonwealth and European heavyweight champion, as well as being the only boxer to be knighted.

It will be 10 years this year since he died in 2011, with many tributes being paid from across the world.

 Henry Cooper and some reporters in March 1972

Henry Cooper and some reporters in March 1972 - Credit: Archant

Henry Cooper at a charity golf day in Feltwell in September 1993

Henry Cooper at a charity golf day in Feltwell in September 1993 - Credit: Archant


