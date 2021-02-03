When legendary boxer Sir Henry Cooper opened shops in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
Did you meet boxing legend Henry Cooper on any of his visits to Suffolk?
The hugely popular personality visited Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds several times over the years to open shops - and, if you were one of those queuing up to meet him and get his autograph, you might be in our nostalgic photo gallery.
In the 1970s, many years before he was knighted in 2000, the boxer came to Ipswich to open the Budgens supermarket in the Stoke Park Shopping Precinct in 1972 and Peachy News and Sports in June 1979.
He also visited Bury St Edmunds to open a Boots store in October 1978, and paid another visit to the town in 1980.
The heavyweight boxer, who fought Muhammad Ali in 1963, was the former British and Commonwealth and European heavyweight champion, as well as being the only boxer to be knighted.
You may also want to watch:
It will be 10 years this year since he died in 2011, with many tributes being paid from across the world.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Police searching for wanted Suffolk man Charlie Duff
- 2 2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores
- 3 Grading all 24 of Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town signings
- 4 When will golf be returning? Experts offer hope
- 5 'Mindless thug' who attacked married couple is jailed
- 6 What’s planned at Suffolk’s biggest ever business park?
- 7 Why Sutton Hoo's iconic helmet was not in Netflix's The Dig film
- 8 Sex offender moved to Cambridgeshire from Suffolk to re-offend
- 9 East Suffolk Council gives backing to Freeport East bid
- 10 People fined for driving more than 70 miles to Clacton to go 'sightseeing'