Did Wombles inspire you to get litter picking in 1970s?

The Wombles were at the St Benedict's School fete in Bury St Edmunds in June 1974 - Credit: Archant

Underground, Overground, Wombling free - do you remember the Wombles?

Youth Aid Wombles organised a litter picking event in Bury St Edmunds. Did you take part? - Credit: Archant

Although the litter-picking furry creatures are famously based at Wimbledon Common, they have made their way to Suffolk several times over the years.

The Wombles at Ipswich Odeon in September 1976 - Credit: Archant

Originally created by author Elisabeth Beresford in 1968, the characters became hugely popular in the 1970s. Their TV series was followed by a whole string of hit singles, including Remember You're a Womble and Minuetto Allegretto.

The Wombles were at St Benedict's School fete in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

The Wombles were special guests at St Benedict's School fete in Bury St Edmunds in 1974, when they got a superstar reception.

St Mary's School, Hadleigh, held a sponsored 'Womble' event in November 1974 - Credit: Archant

They also visited Ipswich Odeon in 1976, and met up with youngsters in the town's Kempton Road the same year.

The Wombles visiting youngsters in Kempton Road, Ipswich, in June 1976 - Credit: Archant

As well as making personal appearances, the Wombles have inspired many people to get involved in litter clean-ups.

The Wombles at Ipswich Odeon in September 1976 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery includes photos of Womble-inspired litter pick-ups in Bury and Hadleigh.

And today, members of the Ipswich Wombles, which has spin-off groups around the town, are still taking inspiration and Remembering They're a Womble.

The Wombles climbing aboard a tour bus. After their 1970s success, they reunited in 2011 to play events including Glastonbury Fewstival - Credit: PA

