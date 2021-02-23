Did Wombles inspire you to get litter picking in 1970s?
Underground, Overground, Wombling free - do you remember the Wombles?
Although the litter-picking furry creatures are famously based at Wimbledon Common, they have made their way to Suffolk several times over the years.
Originally created by author Elisabeth Beresford in 1968, the characters became hugely popular in the 1970s. Their TV series was followed by a whole string of hit singles, including Remember You're a Womble and Minuetto Allegretto.
The Wombles were special guests at St Benedict's School fete in Bury St Edmunds in 1974, when they got a superstar reception.
They also visited Ipswich Odeon in 1976, and met up with youngsters in the town's Kempton Road the same year.
As well as making personal appearances, the Wombles have inspired many people to get involved in litter clean-ups.
Our gallery includes photos of Womble-inspired litter pick-ups in Bury and Hadleigh.
And today, members of the Ipswich Wombles, which has spin-off groups around the town, are still taking inspiration and Remembering They're a Womble.
Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of staff photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.