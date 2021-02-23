News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Did Wombles inspire you to get litter picking in 1970s?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 23, 2021   
The Wombles were at the St Benedict's School fete in Bury St Edmunds in June 1974

The Wombles were at the St Benedict's School fete in Bury St Edmunds in June 1974 - Credit: Archant

Underground, Overground, Wombling free - do you remember the Wombles?

Youth Aid Wombles organised a litter picking event in Bury St Edmunds. Did you take part?

Youth Aid Wombles organised a litter picking event in Bury St Edmunds. Did you take part? - Credit: Archant

Although the litter-picking furry creatures are famously based at Wimbledon Common, they have made their way to Suffolk several times over the years.

The Wombles at Ipswich Odeon in September 1976

The Wombles at Ipswich Odeon in September 1976 - Credit: Archant

Originally created by author Elisabeth Beresford in 1968, the characters became hugely popular in the 1970s. Their TV series was followed by a whole string of hit singles, including Remember You're a Womble and Minuetto Allegretto.

The Wombles were at St Benedict's School fete in Bury St Edmunds

The Wombles were at St Benedict's School fete in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

The Wombles were special guests at St Benedict's School fete in Bury St Edmunds in 1974, when they got a superstar reception.

St Mary's School, Hadleigh, held a sponsored 'Womble' event in November 1974

St Mary's School, Hadleigh, held a sponsored 'Womble' event in November 1974 - Credit: Archant

They also visited Ipswich Odeon in 1976, and met up with youngsters in the town's Kempton Road the same year.

The Wombles visiting youngsters in Kempton Road, Ipswich, in June 1976

The Wombles visiting youngsters in Kempton Road, Ipswich, in June 1976 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

As well as making personal appearances, the Wombles have inspired many people to get involved in litter clean-ups.

The Wombles at Ipswich Odeon in September 1976

The Wombles at Ipswich Odeon in September 1976 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery includes photos of Womble-inspired litter pick-ups in Bury and Hadleigh.

And today, members of the Ipswich Wombles, which has spin-off groups around the town, are still taking inspiration and Remembering They're a Womble.

Undated handout photo of The Wombles, boarding a tour bus.

The Wombles climbing aboard a tour bus. After their 1970s success, they reunited in 2011 to play events including Glastonbury Fewstival - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  2. 2 Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash
  3. 3 Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis
  1. 4 Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed
  2. 5 Double decker bus serving 'dirty food' in Ipswich overwhelmed by lockdown success
  3. 6 North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because he's selling the club?
  4. 7 Town's 21-man EFL squad list revealed as two 'senior' players are left out
  5. 8 Your Posts: 'If Lambert stays, the club is doomed. If he goes, I suspect it is still doomed!'
  6. 9 Encouraging signs continue as Covid case rates drop across Suffolk and Essex
  7. 10 Fuller Flavour: No other owner would accept this level of mediocrity, so why is Marcus?

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of staff photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on  01603 772449.

Nostalgia
Bury St Edmunds News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: 9 areas where coronavirus rates remain above national average

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A BMW M5 overturned following a crash in Suffolk

BMW written off after crash on Suffolk road

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline.

Football

Lambert laughs off reports of 'massive crisis' meeting with Evans

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Keanan Bennetts after a missed opportunity.

Football

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 home draw with...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus