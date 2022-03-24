News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

50th anniversary military parade coming to Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 AM March 24, 2022
Minister for Defence Procure Jeremy Quinn MP inside the Apache Echo. PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

The unit is looking ahead to being the first to operate the army's new attack helicopter. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Army aviators will be celebrating their history and links to Suffolk when they take part in a military parade in Bury St Edmunds on Thursday, March 31.

The procession of the 3 Regiment Army Air Corps will begin at 11am at Abbey Gardens, led by British Army Band Colchester, and will include around 180 troops walking around Bury, via Abbeygate street, Cornhill and Butter Market. 

The salute will take place on Angel Hill, led by Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk Lieutenant General (retired) Phillip Jones, councillor Margaret Marks chair of West Suffolk Council and Brigadier Mark Ackrill, Commander of 1st Aviation Brigade Combat Team.

There will also be an apache flypast and a static aircraft on display in Abbey Gardens. 

3 Regt AAC’s Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Simon Wilsey said: “We are hugely privileged to have enjoyed a strong and supportive relationship with the people of Suffolk.

"An event like this is our way of saying thank you to the local community, especially for their understanding of our flying. It is essential to maintaining our operational skills that we train as we fight – by day or night, and at low level.

“We are hugely proud of the achievements of 3 Regiment Army Air Corps over its more than 50-year history and look to an exciting future flying the AH-64E. It is a state-of-the-art helicopter that we are bringing into frontline service and will be a key element of how the Army fights in the coming decades."

The new Apache Echo helicopters have arrived at Wattisham flying station PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

The unit will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 Two places in Suffolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England
  2. 2 Multiple police units at scene of ongoing incident in Ipswich
  3. 3 Overturned cement mixer causes delays on A12
  1. 4 Stowmarket store has three months to find new site
  2. 5 Steak street food van leaves mouths across Suffolk watering
  3. 6 Man charged with allegedly filming woman in West Suffolk Hospital toilet
  4. 7 Grandfather sentenced over indecent images of children
  5. 8 7 family friendly pubs to visit in Suffolk
  6. 9 Six miles of tailbacks on A14 after lorry breaks down
  7. 10 Celina is beginning to purr... but will he be at Town next season?

The parade is actually a delayed celebration for the 50th anniversary of the regiment, which couldn't take place at the time due to coronavirus restrictions.

The unit will be reflecting on its history, which includes operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, while also looking ahead to its future as the first to operate the army's new Apache AH-64E attack helicopter.

14 of the brand new military attack helicopters arrived at Wattisham flying station in January this year for testing.

Abbey Gardens
West Suffolk Council
Bury St Edmunds News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Southwold has a high number of people who own second homes

Poll declares the best eight places to live in Suffolk - but do you agree?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A12 reopens after police clear cattle from road

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Kieran Dyer watches the warm up at the DW Stadium in Wigan today

Football

Dyer leaves role as Town U23s boss in 'surprise' move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The site where the homes could be built in Beck Row

West Suffolk Council

Disappointment for developers as 112 homes for village rejected

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon