East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Mill Tye Gallery welcomes Suffolk and Essex coast inspired exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 PM April 16, 2022
Rachel Spender Saltmarsh Exhibition

The Saltmarsh exhibition at the Mill Tye Gallery, near Sudbury. - Credit: Jackie Mellor / Just Jaq Photography

An exhibition inspired by the Suffolk and Essex coast has launched at the Mill Tye Gallery, Sudbury.

The Saltmarsh exhibition includes work by artists such as Rachel Splender, who uses black and white photography taken from a light aircraft to capture the Essex saltmarsh and Jon Warnes who uses wood from different Suffolk species to create his work.

Owner of the gallery, Peter Rumsey, said: “For anyone who’s not yet discovered the Mill Tye Gallery, the new exhibition is the perfect introduction.

"Visit the mill pond, stroll along the riverbank and feast your eyes on really striking creations of, or inspired by, the region’s coastline.

“Jon’s exquisite pieces also draw on the boundaries of water and land.

"He uses wood from different tree species in Suffolk, showcasing the natural grain and using any imperfections to create works of beauty."

The exhibition is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 4pm and is free to attend. The exhibition will be running until Sunday May 29.

More information can be found here.

