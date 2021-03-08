News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Memories of darts matches and marathons around Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM March 8, 2021   
A darts marathon at The Unicorn pub in Stowmarket in November 1975

A darts marathon at The Unicorn pub in Stowmarket in November 1975 - Credit: Archant

Darts has been hugely popular at pubs and other venues around Suffolk over the years - as our photo gallery shows.

Rose Green, captain of the Ipswich Cricketers darts team, throwing a dart at The Bell in Great Blakenham in January 1968

Rose Green, captain of the Ipswich Cricketers darts team, throwing a dart at The Bell in Great Blakenham in January 1968 - Credit: Archant

Readers have been sending in their memories following our recent Days Gone By article featuring the sport, which included both pub and company teams as well as presentation evenings. 

Landlady Marian Thomas ready to keep score as Suffolk darts captains Sue Talbot and Nick Bloom squeezed into the Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds during their marathon charity darts "pub run" around 50 pubs in 2002

Landlady Marian Thomas ready to keep score as Suffolk darts captains Sue Talbot and Nick Bloom squeezed into the Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds during their marathon charity darts "pub run" around 50 pubs in 2002 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Our latest gallery features more darts photos from our archives, including charity marathons and events from the 1960s through to the early 2000s.

Ipswich Town footballers playing darts at the Olive Leaf pub in Ipswich in January 1971

Ipswich Town footballers playing darts at the Olive Leaf pub in Ipswich in January 1971 - Credit: Archant

Former EADT reporter Richard Carter spotted himself presenting a prize in a photo of the Dixon Darts League finals night in Hadleigh in May 1980.

Dixon Darts League finals night in Hadleigh in May 1980

Richard Carter,  the then EADT Hadleigh reporter, with winners at the Dixon Darts League finals night in Hadleigh in May 1980 - Credit: Archant

He said: "I have an idea that the trophy I am pictured presenting was the Hadleigh Weekly News Cup.

"The presentation night was held at Hadleigh Town Hall and I, as was customary, was the guest ‘celebrity’ who handed out the prizes."

Because he was on duty, Richard added he may have been the only person left sober by the time the prizes were handed out!

The darts team at the Chestnut Horse pub, Great Finborough, in February 1975

The darts team at the Chestnut Horse pub, Great Finborough, in February 1975 - Credit: Archant

The photo of a team from the Royal Standard in Leiston brought back memories for Terry Revell.

He said: "It's me in the centre of the picture with my arms folded. 

Leiston Royal Standard darts team in February 1980

This photo of Leiston Royal Standard darts team in February 1980 brought back memories for readers Terry Revell and Carla Hall - Credit: Archant

"From memory, with that team when the picture was taken, that year we went through the whole season unbeaten.

"Sadly, as of today, there are six members of that team who are no longer with us, gone but never forgotten."

Carla Hall also spotted her dad in the Royal Standard team photo, the first person in the back row.

She said: "He died in 2016 suddenly at the age of 62. It was lovely to see him and I will be able to show my children." 

Do you remember playing darts in Suffolk or Essex, and did you also take part in other pub sports over the years? Send your memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.  

For more memories of Suffolk sporting action, join the new Suffolk Sporting Memories Facebook group, where you will find many more old sports teams and memories.

