Memories of darts matches and marathons around Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
Darts has been hugely popular at pubs and other venues around Suffolk over the years - as our photo gallery shows.
Readers have been sending in their memories following our recent Days Gone By article featuring the sport, which included both pub and company teams as well as presentation evenings.
Our latest gallery features more darts photos from our archives, including charity marathons and events from the 1960s through to the early 2000s.
Former EADT reporter Richard Carter spotted himself presenting a prize in a photo of the Dixon Darts League finals night in Hadleigh in May 1980.
He said: "I have an idea that the trophy I am pictured presenting was the Hadleigh Weekly News Cup.
"The presentation night was held at Hadleigh Town Hall and I, as was customary, was the guest ‘celebrity’ who handed out the prizes."
Because he was on duty, Richard added he may have been the only person left sober by the time the prizes were handed out!
The photo of a team from the Royal Standard in Leiston brought back memories for Terry Revell.
He said: "It's me in the centre of the picture with my arms folded.
"From memory, with that team when the picture was taken, that year we went through the whole season unbeaten.
"Sadly, as of today, there are six members of that team who are no longer with us, gone but never forgotten."
Carla Hall also spotted her dad in the Royal Standard team photo, the first person in the back row.
She said: "He died in 2016 suddenly at the age of 62. It was lovely to see him and I will be able to show my children."
Do you remember playing darts in Suffolk or Essex, and did you also take part in other pub sports over the years? Send your memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
For more memories of Suffolk sporting action, join the new Suffolk Sporting Memories Facebook group, where you will find many more old sports teams and memories.