News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

What are your memories of motocross and scrambling over the years?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 9, 2021   
Scramble racing at Hintlesham Hall in 1967.

Scramble racing at Hintlesham Hall in 1967. - Credit: Archant

Have you ever taken part in motocross and scrambling races around East Anglia?

The start of the race at a day of motocross and scrambling at Bentley in 1991

All the riders line up ready for the start of the race at a day of motocross and scrambling at Bentley in 1991 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Or were you one of those cheering the riders on?

International motor-cycle scramble racing at Wakes Colne in Septem

International motor-cycle scramble racing at Wakes Colne in September 1967. - Credit: Archant

Motorcycle sport has been hugely popular over the decades, and in our latest Days Gone By feature we are looking back at events held in the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

One of the riders taking a corner on the track at Bentley in 1991

One of the riders taking a corner on the track at Bentley in 1991 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Bentley is one of the popular venues featured in our gallery, together with Blaxhall, where many meetings have been held.

Riders tackling the loose dirt that made up part of the track at Bentley in 1991

Riders tackling the loose dirt that made up part of the track at Bentley in 1991 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Also featured is a photo of  scramble racing being staged at Hintlesham Hall in 1967, as well as international racing at Wakes Colne.

Scrambling at Blaxhall in April 1981

Scrambling at Blaxhall in April 1981 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The wettest days have often proved to be the ones with the most spectacle for spectators, creating tougher conditions for riders. 

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website  or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A rider on the motocross course at Blaxhall during Woodbridge motorcycle club's first meeting of the season in 1977

A rider on the motocross course at Blaxhall during Woodbridge motorcycle club's first meeting of the season in 1977 - Credit: Archant

Motorcycle racing at Bentley in 1965

Motorcycle racing at Bentley in 1965 - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
  2. 2 Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?
  3. 3 Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads
  1. 4 Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2
  2. 5 Matchday Recap : Clarke-Harris and Ward condemn Town to defeat
  3. 6 GALLERY: Suffolk's best snow pictures from Storm Darcy on Monday
  4. 7 More than 200 Suffolk schools announce full Tuesday closures due to snow
  5. 8 East Suffolk bin collections cancelled for second day due to snow
  6. 9 £60m junction upgrades planned for A12 in Suffolk - here's what to expect
  7. 10 Tractor journey gets Suffolk surgery staff to work despite snow
Nostalgia
Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Spa Gardens at Felixstowe in the snow today 

Live

More power cuts as Storm Darcy continues to bring problems

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk co

Suffolk Weather | Updated

More than 200 Suffolk schools closed due to snow - full list

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Snow on Ipswich Waterfront today - the thaw is expected to be slow

Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Snowdrifts are piling higher than ploughs in Suffolk as Storm Darcy continues to batter the county's roads

Snow drifts pile 'higher than ploughs' in parts of Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus