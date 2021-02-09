What are your memories of motocross and scrambling over the years?
Have you ever taken part in motocross and scrambling races around East Anglia?
Or were you one of those cheering the riders on?
Motorcycle sport has been hugely popular over the decades, and in our latest Days Gone By feature we are looking back at events held in the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
Bentley is one of the popular venues featured in our gallery, together with Blaxhall, where many meetings have been held.
Also featured is a photo of scramble racing being staged at Hintlesham Hall in 1967, as well as international racing at Wakes Colne.
The wettest days have often proved to be the ones with the most spectacle for spectators, creating tougher conditions for riders.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
