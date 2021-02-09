Published: 6:00 PM February 9, 2021

Have you ever taken part in motocross and scrambling races around East Anglia?

All the riders line up ready for the start of the race at a day of motocross and scrambling at Bentley in 1991 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Or were you one of those cheering the riders on?

International motor-cycle scramble racing at Wakes Colne in September 1967. - Credit: Archant

Motorcycle sport has been hugely popular over the decades, and in our latest Days Gone By feature we are looking back at events held in the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

One of the riders taking a corner on the track at Bentley in 1991 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Bentley is one of the popular venues featured in our gallery, together with Blaxhall, where many meetings have been held.

Riders tackling the loose dirt that made up part of the track at Bentley in 1991 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Also featured is a photo of scramble racing being staged at Hintlesham Hall in 1967, as well as international racing at Wakes Colne.

Scrambling at Blaxhall in April 1981 - Credit: Archant

The wettest days have often proved to be the ones with the most spectacle for spectators, creating tougher conditions for riders.

A rider on the motocross course at Blaxhall during Woodbridge motorcycle club's first meeting of the season in 1977 - Credit: Archant

Motorcycle racing at Bentley in 1965 - Credit: Archant



