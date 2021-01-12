News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Mud, glorious mud! Are you in these photos from Manningtree Regatta?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM January 12, 2021   
The 15 and under mud race at Manningtree Regatta in 2002

The 15 and under mud race at Manningtree Regatta in 2002 - Credit: Clifford Hicks/Archant

Have you ever taken part in Manningtree's muddy sports? They are all part of the fun of the town's regatta.

The under 18s mud race at Manningtree Regatta in 2009

The under 18s mud race at Manningtree Regatta in 2009 - Credit: James Fletcher/Archant

Mud races and a very messy tug-of-war are among the contests which have drawn the crowds over the years.

Spectators watching the mud sports at Manningtree Regatta in 2008

Spectators watching the mud sports at Manningtree Regatta in 2008 - Credit: Andrew Partridge/Archant

The annual regatta, organised by Stour Sailing Club, dates back to 1850 and normally runs over two days annually, although like other events it was hit by coronavirus restrictions in 2020.

Getting stuck in at the tug of war at Manningtree Regatta in 2008

Getting stuck in at the tug of war at Manningtree Regatta in 2008 - Credit: Andrew Partridge/Archant

As well as the sailing events, which feature a huge array of different boats, the mud sports always attract intrepid competitors who are willing to get knee-deep in mud, with races for both adults and children.

Manningtree mud race and tug of war in 2002. 

Manningtree mud race and tug of war in 2002. - Credit: Clifford Hicks/Archant

If you took part in events in the early 2000s, or were among the crowds lining the riverbank to watch, you might spot yourself in these photos.

Manningtree mud race and tug of war in 2002

Manningtree mud race and tug of war in 2002 - Credit: Clifford Hicks/Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or you can call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

 Mud race contestants wash off after the race at Manningtree Regatta in 2002

Mud race contestants wash off after the race at Manningtree Regatta in 2002 - Credit: Clifford Hicks/Archant

Neptune starts the under 18s mud race at Manningtree in 2009

Neptune starts the under 18s mud race at Manningtree in 2009 - Credit: James Fletcher/Archant


You may also want to watch:

Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

Huge power cut knocks out electricity to almost 1,000 homes

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Where are Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots?

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk County Council

First look at plans for new 1,300-home estate

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Explained – rules on support bubbles in lockdown 3

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus