Mud, glorious mud! Are you in these photos from Manningtree Regatta?
Have you ever taken part in Manningtree's muddy sports? They are all part of the fun of the town's regatta.
Mud races and a very messy tug-of-war are among the contests which have drawn the crowds over the years.
The annual regatta, organised by Stour Sailing Club, dates back to 1850 and normally runs over two days annually, although like other events it was hit by coronavirus restrictions in 2020.
As well as the sailing events, which feature a huge array of different boats, the mud sports always attract intrepid competitors who are willing to get knee-deep in mud, with races for both adults and children.
If you took part in events in the early 2000s, or were among the crowds lining the riverbank to watch, you might spot yourself in these photos.
