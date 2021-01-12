Gallery

Published: 6:00 PM January 12, 2021

The 15 and under mud race at Manningtree Regatta in 2002 - Credit: Clifford Hicks/Archant

Have you ever taken part in Manningtree's muddy sports? They are all part of the fun of the town's regatta.

The under 18s mud race at Manningtree Regatta in 2009 - Credit: James Fletcher/Archant

Mud races and a very messy tug-of-war are among the contests which have drawn the crowds over the years.

Spectators watching the mud sports at Manningtree Regatta in 2008 - Credit: Andrew Partridge/Archant

The annual regatta, organised by Stour Sailing Club, dates back to 1850 and normally runs over two days annually, although like other events it was hit by coronavirus restrictions in 2020.

Getting stuck in at the tug of war at Manningtree Regatta in 2008 - Credit: Andrew Partridge/Archant

As well as the sailing events, which feature a huge array of different boats, the mud sports always attract intrepid competitors who are willing to get knee-deep in mud, with races for both adults and children.

Manningtree mud race and tug of war in 2002. - Credit: Clifford Hicks/Archant

If you took part in events in the early 2000s, or were among the crowds lining the riverbank to watch, you might spot yourself in these photos.

Manningtree mud race and tug of war in 2002 - Credit: Clifford Hicks/Archant

Mud race contestants wash off after the race at Manningtree Regatta in 2002 - Credit: Clifford Hicks/Archant

Neptune starts the under 18s mud race at Manningtree in 2009 - Credit: James Fletcher/Archant



