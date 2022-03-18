Hopes overseas tourists will book onto heritage tours

The new display about the tours on the Hut notice board at the Abbey Gardens. Pictured are Terry O’Donoghue and Caroline Holt - Credit: Bury Tour Guides

The new season of history tours in Bury St Edmunds is set to begin - including those on the Abbey of Saint Edmund.

Bury St Edmunds Tour Guides enjoyed a bumper season in 2021 and marketing officer John Saunders believes this year promises to be even more successful.

The daily tours and Abbey 1000 tours - six new tours to celebrate 1,000 years of the Abbey of St Edmund - start again on April 1.

Mr Saunders said: "Owing to travel restrictions we had fewer tourists from overseas but a great turnout of local people and those on staycations.

"Our marketing this year is reaching out internationally and we expect many will join our regular customers, be attracted to Abbey 1000 celebrations and want to undertake tours whilst here."

Last weekend the guides spring-cleaned their Hut in the Abbey Gardens and were able to show off their new garments, which display the logo - Credit: Bury Tour Guides

The abbey-specific tours aim to give deep insight into what the abbey really meant for those who were within, the townspeople and probe the historic events that sometimes resulted in bloodshed.

As part of the series there is also a tour called 'Funny Stories for an Abbey Birthday' for the young or young at heart during the Easter and summer holidays.

In addition, the tour guides are supporting other groups associated with Abbey 1000 to give tours for school pupils, create town trails and provide a presence at the picnic in the park on July 16.

"We often find that it is the children who end up educating their parents about St Edmund and the abbey and encourage them to take a tour and this bodes well for the future of our town," said Mr Saunders.

