80s heart-throb Nik Kershaw pens song for Essex castle

A picturesque castle on the Essex/Suffolk border now has a new claim to fame after 80s pop icon Nik Kershaw penned a song about its history.

The singer-songwriter, who grew up in Ipswich, has written a song about Hedingham Castle - which lies around eight miles from Sudbury.

The lyrics feature tongue-in-cheek facts about the most notable of the castle estate's ancestors, including Edward de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford.

Kershaw, who performed at the first Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in July 1985, achieved multi-platinum success with his debut album Human Racing.

Fans of the Wouldn't It Be Good singer will have the chance to hear the song when it is performed by The Pantaloons theatre company as part of their brand new comedy show The Earls of Oxford.

The show will take place exclusively at Hedingham Castle during the May Day Fair on Sunday, May 1, and Monday, May 2.

Kershaw has followed in the footsteps of Suffolk pop sensation Ed Sheeran - who penned his number one hit Castle on the Hill about the Framlingham landmark.

The success of the song saw visitors flock to Framlingham Castle for selfie stops and even a marriage proposal.

Demetra Lindsay, owner of Hedingham Castle, said: “It’s not every day you have a pop icon write a song about your family’s history is it?

"We are so excited to host our first May Day Fair and cannot wait to hear Nik’s song performed by the hilarious Pantaloons, what an absolute treat we are all in store for."

The two-day May Day Fair, which is the first to be held in the castle grounds in recent years, will feature Maypole dancing, birds of prey displays from local company Eden Falconry, and ‘Barbaric Battle’ re-enactments.

For the first time ever, there will also be an award-winning medieval village set up for the event, complete with a ‘household’ of over 30 actors, giving visitors an interactive insight into the life of a merchant family in the 15th-century.

Throughout the day, guests can also take part in archery, axe throwing and storytelling, and enjoy live traditional and medieval music and street theatre, all included in the ticket price.

Craft and food stalls will also be available. Gates open at 10am both days, with the first display starting at 11am. Free onsite parking is available.

