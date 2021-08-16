Published: 7:00 PM August 16, 2021

Having fun at a children's art exhibition in Bury St Edmunds in March 1979 - Credit: Archant

Art is very much in the headlines at the moment, amid the excitement over Banksy's artworks on the East Anglian coast.

Woodbridge Adult Centre's art group at their exhibition in January 1968 - Credit: Archant

The area is also linked with many other well-known artists who have taken inspiration from its beautiful landscapes and wide open skies over the decades.

The annual Easter Art Exhibition in Southwold in April 1980 - Credit: Archant

But it's not just famous names who are busy creating art in Suffolk. Today we are looking back into our archives at a range of exhibitions demonstrating the talent of a wide range of artists.

West Suffolk Schools Art Exhibition in March 1985 - Credit: Archant

Some photos here were taken at events featuring artwork designed to inspire children, as well as pieces created by youngsters themselves.

Deben High School in Felixstowe's exhibition of local primary school children's artwork in 2006. It was attended by three artists who had worked with the children - Credit: Archant

Did you, a friend or a family member contribute to any of the exhibitions featured here, or do you remember going along?

A children's art exhibition at Bury Art Gallery in March 1984 - Credit: Archant

Somersham art and craft exhibition in June 1965 - Credit: Archant

University Campus Suffolk students' art and photography exhibition in Ipswich in 2009 - Credit: Archant

Judging of Felixstowe WI's art exhibition in May 1976 - Credit: Archant



