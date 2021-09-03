Published: 7:00 PM September 3, 2021

As children start the new school year, today we're looking back to past autumn terms.

A presentation by a bank in Saxmundham to primary school essay winners in September 1983. - Credit: Archant

Can you spot yourself, a family member or any familiar faces in these September school photos from the 1960s through to the early 2000s?

First day at school in Pakenham in September 1983 - Credit: Archant

Some of the photos show youngsters starting school for the first time in Reception class.

The opening of Coldfair Green School, Knodishall, in September 1975. - Credit: Archant

There are also memories of the opening of a new school, Coldfair Green School in Knodishall, in 1975.

Morland School in Ipswich teddy bears' picnic in September 2007 - Credit: Archant

Others feature different events from the first month of school - including celebrations of school centenaries and prize presentations.

Earl Stonham School's 100th anniversary event in September 1969. - Credit: Archant

The current start of the school year is very different from usual, amid the continuing pandemic, with Covid testing in place.

First-day pupils at Combs Primary School, Stowmarket, in September 1980. - Credit: Archant

But children setting out on their school career, or moving to a new school, are just as excited as ever about the start of a new era.

If you would like to order copies of these photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449

Children starting at The Oaks Primary School, Ipswich, in 2005 - Credit: Archant

A tree-planting ceremony to mark Kersey School's centenary year in September 1973 - Credit: Archant

Britannia Road Infants School in Ipswich, welcoming pupils on their first day in September 1969 - Credit: Archant



