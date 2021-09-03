September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term
As children start the new school year, today we're looking back to past autumn terms.
Can you spot yourself, a family member or any familiar faces in these September school photos from the 1960s through to the early 2000s?
Some of the photos show youngsters starting school for the first time in Reception class.
There are also memories of the opening of a new school, Coldfair Green School in Knodishall, in 1975.
Others feature different events from the first month of school - including celebrations of school centenaries and prize presentations.
The current start of the school year is very different from usual, amid the continuing pandemic, with Covid testing in place.
But children setting out on their school career, or moving to a new school, are just as excited as ever about the start of a new era.
