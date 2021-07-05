News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Gallery

Are you a Maverick Festival fan - and did you see a young Ed Sheeran there?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM July 5, 2021   
A then unknown Ed Sheeran playing at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park in 2009

A then unknown Ed Sheeran playing at Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park in 2009 - Credit: Simon Parker/Archant

Have you enjoyed the music at Maverick Festival near Woodbridge over the years? See our photo gallery, including an early Ed Sheeran performance.

Large crowds during Maverick Festival in 2015

Large crowds during Maverick Festival in 2015 - Credit: Simon Parker/Archant

The popular feast of blues, rock and Americana usually takes the stage in July each year - although this year's festival is set for a slightly later date in early September, after last year's had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

Music lovers donned their stetsons and braved rain showers at Maverick Festival in 2016

Music lovers donned their stetsons and braved rain showers at Maverick Festival in 2016 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at the festival, staged annually at Easton Farm Park.

Sally Kvalheim and Roxy New at the Maverick Festival in 2017

Sally Kvalheim and Roxy New at the Maverick Festival in 2017 - Credit: Seana Hughes/Archant

It was launched in 2008 and celebrated its 10th anniversary at the 2018 event.

The Maverick Festival weekend at Easton Farm Park  in 2011

The Maverick Festival weekend at Easton Farm Park in 2011 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

 Founded by Paul Spencer, the festival has gone from strength to strength over the years.

The Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park in 2009

The Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park in 2009 - Credit: Simon Parker/Archant

Its biggest claim to fame is giving Ed Sheeran his festival debut in 2008 - and he played Maverick again in 2009, before he attained superstar status.

Johnny Cashbook and Stevie Freeman at the Maverick Festival in 2016

Johnny Cashbook and Stevie Freeman at the Maverick Festival in 2016 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Special Ed and the Short Bus on The Barn stage at the Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park in 2008

Special Ed and the Short Bus on The Barn stage at the Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park in 2008 - Credit: Simon Parker/Archant

The audience applaud Los Pistoleros on stage at the Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park in 2008

The audience applaud Los Pistoleros on stage at the Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park in 2008 - Credit: Simon Parker/Archant


