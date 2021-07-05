Gallery
Are you a Maverick Festival fan - and did you see a young Ed Sheeran there?
- Credit: Simon Parker/Archant
Have you enjoyed the music at Maverick Festival near Woodbridge over the years? See our photo gallery, including an early Ed Sheeran performance.
The popular feast of blues, rock and Americana usually takes the stage in July each year - although this year's festival is set for a slightly later date in early September, after last year's had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.
Today we are looking back at the festival, staged annually at Easton Farm Park.
It was launched in 2008 and celebrated its 10th anniversary at the 2018 event.
Founded by Paul Spencer, the festival has gone from strength to strength over the years.
You may also want to watch:
Its biggest claim to fame is giving Ed Sheeran his festival debut in 2008 - and he played Maverick again in 2009, before he attained superstar status.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
