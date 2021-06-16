Did you set sail in these regattas around Suffolk?
- Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant
Do these photos of regattas around Suffolk bring back memories?
Our latest nostalgia gallery looks back at fun on the water around the area over the years.
If you are someone who loves getting out on the water, it's likely you may have joined in the fun at some of these popular events.
Woodbridge Regatta, featured in our gallery, is an event which has taken place on the River Deben for more than 180 years.
The annual celebration of the town's maritime history has been taking place on the River Deben since 1838 when the Deben Yacht Club was formed.
Do you also remember another Woodbridge event, Deben Canoe Club regatta, the Thorpeness Regatta or an Ipswich Sea Cadets Regatta?
