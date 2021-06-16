News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Did you set sail in these regattas around Suffolk?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM June 16, 2021   
Raft races at Woodbridge Regatta from July 1981

Raft races at Woodbridge Regatta from July 1981 - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

Do these photos of regattas around Suffolk bring back memories?

The Young People Afloat (YPA) Regatta at Lackford Lakes, Bury St Edmunds, in October 1986

The Young People Afloat (YPA) Regatta at Lackford Lakes, Bury St Edmunds, in October 1986 - Credit: Archant

Our latest nostalgia gallery looks back at fun on the water around the area over the years.

Raft races at Woodbridge Regatta from July 1981

Raft races at Woodbridge Regatta from July 1981 - Credit: Archant

If you are someone who loves getting out on the water, it's likely you may have joined in the fun at some of these popular events.

Costumed fun at Thorpeness Regatta in August 1985.

Costumed fun at Thorpeness Regatta in August 1985. - Credit: Archant

 Woodbridge Regatta, featured in our gallery, is an event which has taken place on the River Deben for more than 180 years.

One of the many rafts at the Woodbridge Regatta in July 1987

One of the many rafts at the Woodbridge Regatta in July 1987 - Credit: Archant

The annual celebration of the town's maritime history has been taking place on the River Deben since 1838 when the Deben Yacht Club was formed.

A pair of Deben canoe club members giving it their all in the regatta at Woodbridge in 1984

A pair of Deben canoe club members giving it their all in the regatta at Woodbridge in 1984 - Credit: Archant

Do you also remember another Woodbridge event, Deben Canoe Club regatta, the Thorpeness Regatta or an Ipswich Sea Cadets Regatta?

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Ipswich Sea Cadets' regatta in 1982 

Ipswich Sea Cadets' regatta in 1982 - Credit: Archant


