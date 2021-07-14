Taking the plunge - memories of charity swims around the area
- Credit: Archant
Have you got in the swim for charity over the years?
Today we're looking aback at swims for good causes around the region, from the 1970s through to the 2000s.
Our nostalgia photos include events featuring military and firefighters - complete with helmets!
There are also many other events featured here where you could spot some familiar faces.
Do any of these photos bring back memories for you?
You may also want to watch:
Swimming pools were of course closed for many months during the pandemic.
But they have now reopened and there are plans for more sponsored swims including the Great East Swim, which is due to be held at Alton Water in September after being postponed from June.
If you would like to order photos from this gallery, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw
- 2 Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife
- 3 'It's where a lot of focus is going' - Ashton on challenge of moving players out of Town
- 4 Will Suffolk restaurants be keeping Covid rules after July 19?
- 5 Treasurer who swindled Suffolk pre-school out of £50k avoids jail
- 6 Judge and Sears score for U's as Chambers and Skuse also make debuts
- 7 Former Ipswich skipper Edwards scores winning penalty as Bury beat Town to lift trophy
- 8 Suffolk recycling centres set to fully reopen after Covid
- 9 'More additions to come' - Cook hails new faces and promises more to follow
- 10 Dog stolen from hospital car park while owner visited wife is returned