News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Taking the plunge - memories of charity swims around the area

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM July 14, 2021   
Colchester Fire Service's sponsored swim in November 1986

Colchester Fire Service's sponsored swim in November 1986 - Credit: Archant

Have you got in the swim for charity over the years?

Personnel from RAF Honnington took part in a sponsored swim in 2005

Personnel from RAF Honington took part in a sponsored swim at the Moreton Hall health club in full uniform in 2005 - Credit: Archant

Today we're looking aback at swims for good causes around the region, from the 1970s through to the 2000s.

A grammar school sponsored swim in Bury St Edmunds in July 1970

A grammar school sponsored swim in Bury St Edmunds in July 1970 - Credit: Archant

Our nostalgia photos include events featuring military and firefighters - complete with helmets!

A sponsored swim at Hollesley Primary School in July 1983

A sponsored swim at Hollesley Primary School in July 1983 - Credit: Archant

There are also many other events featured here where you could spot some familiar faces. 

Argonauts sponsored swim up the Orwell to Bourne Bridge in 1974

Argonauts sponsored swim up the Orwell to Bourne Bridge in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Do any of these photos bring back memories for you?

Tiptree firemen line up before their sponsored swim at Colchester, October 1991

Tiptree firemen line up before their sponsored swim at Colchester, October 1991 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Swimming pools were of course closed for many months during the pandemic.

Woodbridge Brownies' sponsored swim from October 1984

Woodbridge Brownies' sponsored swim from October 1984 - Credit: Archant

But they have now reopened and there are plans for more sponsored swims including the Great East Swim, which is due to be held at Alton Water in September after being postponed from June.

A sponsored swim at Colchester in November 1975

A sponsored swim at Colchester in November 1975 - Credit: Archant

If you would like to order photos from this gallery, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on  01603 772449.



Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw
  2. 2 Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife
  3. 3 'It's where a lot of focus is going' - Ashton on challenge of moving players out of Town
  1. 4 Will Suffolk restaurants be keeping Covid rules after July 19?
  2. 5 Treasurer who swindled Suffolk pre-school out of £50k avoids jail
  3. 6 Judge and Sears score for U's as Chambers and Skuse also make debuts
  4. 7 Former Ipswich skipper Edwards scores winning penalty as Bury beat Town to lift trophy
  5. 8 Suffolk recycling centres set to fully reopen after Covid
  6. 9 'More additions to come' - Cook hails new faces and promises more to follow
  7. 10 Dog stolen from hospital car park while owner visited wife is returned
Nostalgia
Suffolk
Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire yeoman close ipswich

Suffolk Live

Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott has signed a three-year deal with Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Downes. Warming up during the break at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Bournemouth make a move for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Rotherham United's Matt Crooks and Luton Town's Kal Naismith (right) battle for the ball during the

Town target Crooks 'getting on plane' for Hungary trip

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus