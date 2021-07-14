Published: 7:00 PM July 14, 2021

Have you got in the swim for charity over the years?

Personnel from RAF Honington took part in a sponsored swim at the Moreton Hall health club in full uniform in 2005 - Credit: Archant

Today we're looking aback at swims for good causes around the region, from the 1970s through to the 2000s.

A grammar school sponsored swim in Bury St Edmunds in July 1970 - Credit: Archant

Our nostalgia photos include events featuring military and firefighters - complete with helmets!

A sponsored swim at Hollesley Primary School in July 1983 - Credit: Archant

There are also many other events featured here where you could spot some familiar faces.

Argonauts sponsored swim up the Orwell to Bourne Bridge in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Do any of these photos bring back memories for you?

Tiptree firemen line up before their sponsored swim at Colchester, October 1991 - Credit: Archant

Swimming pools were of course closed for many months during the pandemic.

Woodbridge Brownies' sponsored swim from October 1984 - Credit: Archant

But they have now reopened and there are plans for more sponsored swims including the Great East Swim, which is due to be held at Alton Water in September after being postponed from June.

A sponsored swim at Colchester in November 1975 - Credit: Archant

