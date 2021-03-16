Published: 6:00 PM March 16, 2021

Hairdressers are something we are all missing at the moment - so here are some of Suffolk's stylists in action over the years.

Stylists, models and members of the audience at West Suffolk College's festival of hair and beauty in 2002 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Our gallery includes hairstyling students at colleges in Suffolk creating some amazing hair styles at special showcase events.

Competitors and models taking part in Hair and Beauty 2002 at the Suffolk College in Ipswich - Credit: Richard Snasdell

There are also memories of broadcaster Noel Edmonds opening Scissors salon in Ipswich in 1974, where he had a turn in the chair as a customer.

Staff at Wildens hairdressing salon, Stowmarket, in August 1964 - Credit: Archant

Do the hairstyles from different eras in these photos bring back memories for you, and can you spot any familiar faces?

A fancy dress day at Strands Hair Salon, Woodbridge, in December 1984 - Credit: Archant

If you are currently struggling to keep your locks under control, the good news is that salons are planned to reopen as part of the government's roadmap, from April 12 at the earliest.

Some interesting hair-dos at Suffolk College in 1985 - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

West Suffolk College's festival of hair and beauty in 2004 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Hairdressing competition winners at the Civic College in Ipswich - Credit: Archant



