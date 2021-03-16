At the cutting edge - hairdressing memories of salons, stylists and students
Hairdressers are something we are all missing at the moment - so here are some of Suffolk's stylists in action over the years.
Our gallery includes hairstyling students at colleges in Suffolk creating some amazing hair styles at special showcase events.
There are also memories of broadcaster Noel Edmonds opening Scissors salon in Ipswich in 1974, where he had a turn in the chair as a customer.
Do the hairstyles from different eras in these photos bring back memories for you, and can you spot any familiar faces?
If you are currently struggling to keep your locks under control, the good news is that salons are planned to reopen as part of the government's roadmap, from April 12 at the earliest.
