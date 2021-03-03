Let's dance - spot yourself in our photo gallery from around Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
Did you take part in dance classes in Suffolk during the 1970s or 80s?
If so, you might just spot yourself in our latest collection of nostalgic photos.
All sorts of different dance genres have been popular around the area over the decades, and our Days Gone By gallery features a wide range of costumes and styles.
The photos also vary from small children taking their first dance steps to more experienced dancers and teachers, at some of the many popular dance classes and schools around the area.
Usually, huge numbers of people across East Anglia take part in dance sessions every week for both fun and fitness.
As with so many other sports and activities, dance classes have not been able to be held in person during Covid-19 restrictions.
But many have moved online to make sure people can go on dancing until they can meet up in person again.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
