Let's dance - spot yourself in our photo gallery from around Suffolk

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM March 3, 2021   
Pupils at the Janet Kinson Dancing School, Capel St Mary, in June 1977

Pupils at the Janet Kinson Dancing School, Capel St Mary, in June 1977 - Credit: Archant

Did you take part in dance classes in Suffolk during the 1970s or 80s?

Sunshine dancing competition at Stowmarket, in April 1970 

Sunshine dancing competition at Stowmarket, in April 1970 - Credit: Archant

If so, you might just spot yourself in our latest collection of nostalgic photos.

Angela Morgan Dancing Display in Bury St Edmunds from December 1986

Angela Morgan Dancing Display in Bury St Edmunds from December 1986 - Credit: Archant

All sorts of different dance genres have been popular around the area over the decades, and our Days Gone By gallery features a wide range of costumes and styles.

A jazz dance class in action in Ipswich in March 1985

A jazz dance class in action in Ipswich in March 1985 - Credit: Archant

The photos also vary from small children taking their first dance steps to more experienced dancers and teachers, at some of the many popular dance classes and schools around the area.

Olga Wilmot's dancing competition at Ipswich Corn Exchange in November 1981

Olga Wilmot's dancing competition at Ipswich Corn Exchange in November 1981 - Credit: Archant

Usually, huge numbers of people across East Anglia take part in dance sessions every week for both fun and fitness.

 Award winners at Ipswich School of Dancing in July 1989

Award winners at Ipswich School of Dancing in July 1989 - Credit: Archant

As with so many other sports and activities, dance classes have not been able to be held in person during Covid-19 restrictions.

The Olive Goodwin School of Dancing at the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, in March 1973

The Olive Goodwin School of Dancing at the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, in March 1973 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

But many have moved online to make sure people can go on dancing until they can meet up in person again.

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Suffolk
Ipswich News

