Stepping back in time - are you in these dance photos?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM July 19, 2021   
The last hangar dance which took place at RAF Bentwaters in February 1993.

The last hangar dance which took place at RAF Bentwaters in February 1993. - Credit: Archant

Can you spot familiar faces in any of these nostalgic dancing photos?

The Tolly Cobbold East Anglian Ballroom Dancing Championships in 1986

The Tolly Cobbold East Anglian Ballroom Dancing Championships in 1986 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

Dancing is one of the things people in Suffolk, and across England, can now enjoy again following "Freedom Day".

 Mendlesham Youth Club's sponsored dance in November 1980

Mendlesham Youth Club's sponsored dance in November 1980 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery features a range of dance events and activities from over the decades, including the popular hangar dances at the US airbase, RAF Bentwaters, last held in the 1990s.

Bury Dance Festival at Hardwick School in May 1989

Bury Dance Festival at Hardwick School in May 1989 - Credit: Archant

Also featured are photos from the Tolly Cobbold East Anglian Ballroom Dancing Championships, where dancers wore a selection of glitzy costumes.

Dancers at the Arlington Ballroom, Ipswich, in January 1968.

Dancers at the Arlington Ballroom, Ipswich, in January 1968. - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

And there are memories of people stepping out at sponsored dance and dance festivals.Can you see yourself or a family member in any of these photos, and do they bring back memories?

In February 1993, the last hangar dance was held at RAF Bentwaters, at Rendlesham, , with a 1940s theme 

In February 1993, the last hangar dance was held at RAF Bentwaters, at Rendlesham, , with a 1940s theme - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Ballroom Dancing Festival in 1984

Ipswich Ballroom Dancing Festival in 1984 - Credit: Archant


