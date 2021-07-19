Stepping back in time - are you in these dance photos?
- Credit: Archant
Can you spot familiar faces in any of these nostalgic dancing photos?
Dancing is one of the things people in Suffolk, and across England, can now enjoy again following "Freedom Day".
Our gallery features a range of dance events and activities from over the decades, including the popular hangar dances at the US airbase, RAF Bentwaters, last held in the 1990s.
Also featured are photos from the Tolly Cobbold East Anglian Ballroom Dancing Championships, where dancers wore a selection of glitzy costumes.
And there are memories of people stepping out at sponsored dance and dance festivals.Can you see yourself or a family member in any of these photos, and do they bring back memories?
