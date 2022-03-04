10 of Suffolk's oldest hotels and their histories
- Credit: Archant
Suffolk is a county with unmatched natural beauty and historic hotels that date back centuries.
Whether it's thousand-year-old flour mills or Tudor period country houses, the echoes of the past can still be heard in these historic Suffolk venues.
Here are ten Suffolk hotels with fascinating histories.
1. The Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds
The Angel Hotel is in Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds, opposite the famous Abbey Gardens.
It is one of the town's most significant landmarks and has been ever since its construction in 1452.
The hotel has a plaque commemorating Charles Dickens' visits in 1859 and 1861.
2. The Swan Hotel, Lavenham
Most Read
- 1 Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash outside Ipswich
- 2 Suffolk men driving to Ukraine with donations following 'amazing' response
- 3 Plans for 44 homes in Suffolk village set to move step closer
- 4 Revealed: The 10 Suffolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February
- 5 Man punched and headbutted in road rage attack in Saxmundham
- 6 Van driver indecently exposes himself to woman in Woodbridge town centre
- 7 Planners to decide on 366 new edge-of-town homes
- 8 Pub plans homes, holiday cabins and farm shop
- 9 Beekeeper and pastry chef opens bakehouse selling artisan cakes
- 10 Plans to turn former prisoner of war building into home submitted
Lavenham is one of the country's best kept medieval villages and has over 300 listed buildings.
In the 1830s, the Swan Hotel had stabling for 50 horses and was at the heart of the community which had accumulated great wealth from the wool trade.
3. Hintlesham Hall, Hintlesham
Hintlesham Hall dates back to the 1400s and features traditional architecture and decoration.
The hotel has become a popular wedding venue in the Ipswich area and is set amongst Suffolk's stunning rural scenery.
4. Seckford Hall Hotel, Woodbridge
Seckford Hall is a Tudor period house that was converted to a luxury hotel in the 1950s.
The hotel is said to contain furniture that was once used in Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, including the chair that King Henry VII is said to have died on.
5. Ravenwood Hall Hotel, Rougham
Known as one of the most historic country houses in Suffolk, Ravenwood Hall has roots in the reign of Henry VIII.
Sitting just outside of Bury St Edmunds in Rougham, the hotel has 14 rooms that are furnished with antiques reflecting the history of the Hall and the surrounding Suffolk countryside.
6. The Ickworth Hotel, Ickworth
In the east wing of the famous Ickworth House, the Ickworth Hotel brings a modern approach to a historic building.
The neoclassical country house was built between 1795 and 1829 and is surrounded by the vast Ickworth Park area in West Suffolk.
7. The Swan, Southwold
In 1345, ale was first brewed at the back of The Swan in Southwold.
Since then, the hotel has grown into a favourite seaside getaway which combines antique furniture with a fresh and modern feel.
8. Wentworth Hotel, Aldeburgh
The Wentworth Hotel is a country house in Aldeburgh that sits upon the seafront and has been owned and operated by the same family since 1920.
It is the ideal place for a stay all year round as it has beach access and gardens for the summer and cosy indoor fires for the winter.
9. Tuddenham Mill, Tuddenham
Records of Tuddenham Mill date back to the Domesday book in 1086 but the current structure was designed and built in 1775 for the production of flour.
The modern renovation still highlights the history of the building, with the old water wheel and exposed beams on show inside the hotel.
10. The Ship at Dunwich, Dunwich
An old smugglers' haunt, The Ship at Dunwich is a stone's throw from the beach and offers guests a coastal escape to one of the county's most historic villages.
Visitors can enjoy beach walks or a trip to the ruins of Dunwich monastery before returning to The Ship for some coastal food from the restaurant.