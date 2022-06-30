Head for heights? Try this landmark guided tour for size

Orford Castle is shrouded in scaffolding as preservation work takes place - but you can scale the building's exterior this summer - Credit: English Heritage

People with a head for heights are being offered the chance to get a close-up view this summer of crucial conservation work taking place to protect one of Suffolk's best-loved monuments.

Orford Castle is currently shrouded in scaffolding as work gets underway on a £1million year-long project to secure its future.

English Heritage is working alongside leading historic building conservation professionals to carry out work to apply a layer of lime render to the outside of the keep to tackle the erosion of the mudstone septaria from which it was constructed and which has been slowly eroding over the past 500 years.

£1m worth of preservation work is taking place to stop the exterior of the much-loved castle from crumbling away - Credit: English Heritage Photo Library

It will change the appearance of the 12th century castle but experts say that after 13 years of research, trials and consultation it is the best way to protect the landmark's deteriorating external walls and delicate stonework from the elements.

JDC Scaffolding has encircled the castle with scaffolding to enable the experts to work on the walls - the company having designed a specialist system for the scaffolding because it cannot tie the framework to the building.

English Heritage is offering visitors the chance to take part in a hard hat guided tour of the scaffolding for a once-in-a-lifetime close-up view of the castle and the conservation work being undertaken.

The 1.5-hour tours are open to adults only and people are warned they will need a head for heights and feel comfortable climbing the ladders of the scaffolding.

The tours will take place on Thursdays July 21, August 18 and September 15 at 11am and 2pm and must be pre-booked.

Orford Castle was built for King Henry II between 1165 and 1177 and is one of Suffolk's most popular tourist attractions.

Conservation trials first began in 2008, but concluded that it is neither possible nor practical to replace the stone on a like-for-like basis and there is difficulty in obtaining septaria – a process which would involve the detrimental environmental impact of dredging estuaries.

Adding lime render to the facing of the keep was felt the best solution. Trials indicate that, while the lime render will initially appear light and creamy in colour, it will deepen and darken over the years, making a more sympathetic appearance to Orford’s environment.

Orford Castle will look very different once the lime render is applied - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Shelley Garland, senior properties curator English Heritage East, said “We know how important Orford Castle Keep is to local residents in the Orford area, and we are of course mindful that the works will lead to a change of appearance to the beloved castle.

"However, if we don’t take action now future generations will lose this important piece of heritage in Suffolk.

"We have also uncovered good evidence to indicate that once built, the septaria was covered in a lime mortar, so the conservation work could bring the castle’s appearance closer to its original glory than most people would think.”

Will Fletcher, development advice team leader for Historic England in the East of England, said: “The research into the repairs and preparation of the trials has been exemplary and are testament to the high regard in which the castle is held.

"We recognise it is an important part of the national collection but also a significant local landmark. We hope people will appreciate seeing the skilled conservation work in progress. Without this important investment, the castle would face an uncertain future."



