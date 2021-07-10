Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM July 10, 2021

Here Paul Mariner celebrates scoring against Peter Shilton and Nottingham Forest at the City ground in the FA Cup sixth round in 1981. - Credit: Archant

Paul Mariner was a true Ipswich Town legend, fondly remembered by many thousands of fans.

Did you sing his special chant "Mariner, walk a million miles for one of your goals?"

Paul Mariner (right) and John Wark kiss the UEFA Cup - Credit: Archant

Tributes have been pouring in following his sad loss aged 68.

Frans Thijssen and Paul Mariner congratulate John Wark on opening the scoring in a 5-1 trouncing of Birmingham on a freezing night in January 1981 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery shows the ITFC and England striker both on and off the pitch, with his personality and sheer talent coming across strongly.

The best goal ever at Portman Road? Paul Mariner celebrates his winner against Aston Villa in the 1981 FA Cup. - Credit: Archant

Mariner, who died surrounded by his family after a brief battle against brain cancer, joined Town in 1976.

Trevor Whymark helps Mariner celebrate his first strike for the Blues, as Ipswich Town beat West Bromwich Albion 7-0 in 1976 - Credit: Archant

His very first match for the Blues was the famous 7-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in November 1976, equalling the club's record score. In that match, he scored the first of his 135 goals for the club.

Paul Mariner puts the ball in the net at Portman Road in September 1978 during a match with AZ ’67 Alkmaar during a European Cup-Winners Cup match. Other Town players featured are Kevin Beattie, Mick Mills and Trevor Whymark. - Credit: Archant

Of course, his career at the club also took in countless other victories, as he was part of the FA Cup winning side of 1978 and went on to lift the 1981 UEFA Cup.

Paul Mariner at the Ipswich Town team of 1978 reunion celebrations in 2008 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion in an FA Cup Semi-final April 1978. Paul Mariner joining in John Wark's goal celebration - Credit: Archant

Roger Osborne and Paul Mariner celebrate. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Dressing room scene: Town players (from left) Frans Thijssen, Arnold Muhren and Paul Mariner take in their epic victory in St Etienne IPSWICH TOWN ES 24/4/08 - Credit: Archant







