Gallery
Gallery - Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner in Blues' glory days
- Credit: Archant
Paul Mariner was a true Ipswich Town legend, fondly remembered by many thousands of fans.
Did you sing his special chant "Mariner, walk a million miles for one of your goals?"
Tributes have been pouring in following his sad loss aged 68.
Our gallery shows the ITFC and England striker both on and off the pitch, with his personality and sheer talent coming across strongly.
Mariner, who died surrounded by his family after a brief battle against brain cancer, joined Town in 1976.
His very first match for the Blues was the famous 7-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in November 1976, equalling the club's record score. In that match, he scored the first of his 135 goals for the club.
Of course, his career at the club also took in countless other victories, as he was part of the FA Cup winning side of 1978 and went on to lift the 1981 UEFA Cup.
Would you like to pay tribute to Paul Mariner? What are your memories of watching him over the years? Email newsroom@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town open pre-season with Dartford victory
- 2 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
- 3 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club
- 4 Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68
- 5 Murder probe launched after man killed in Ipswich guest house attack
- 6 'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash
- 7 Police tape off major town centre street after 'incident'
- 8 Overgrown house in desirable Ipswich street up for auction for £125k
- 9 Police cordon in place after assault at Ipswich guest house
- 10 Tributes to 'amazing' father-of-three who died on wedding anniversary