Do you remember royal visit and World Cup fever at 2002 Suffolk Show?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM June 2, 2021   
Princess Alexandra talking to children from Combs Ford Primary School at the Suffolk Show in 2002

On the day the Suffolk Show should have opened, we are looking back to the event from 2002, including a royal visit and World Cup celebrations.

Princess Alexandra talks to distinguished guests at the Suffolk Show in 2002

In the Queen's Golden Jubilee year, the show welcomed a visit from Princess Alexandra.

Part of the large crowd watching the events in the Grand Ring at the Suffolk Show in 2002

The princess was delayed due to traffic gridlock, but spent more than two hours visiting the show's cattle enclosures, chatting to farmers and visiting demonstrations.

Final preparations for the Suffolk Show in 2002

The show was extra special in 2002 because the previous year's event had been cancelled due to the foot-and-mouth outbreak.

Morris Dancing at the Suffolk Show in 2002

So its return caused added excitement, just as there will be for the show's return next year.

Final preparations for the Suffolk Show in 2002

Unusually, the 2002 show was held on Thursday and Friday.

England fans celebrating at the Suffolk Show in 2002 after victory over Argentina in the World Cup

And there was added excitement on Friday morning when visitors were able to celebrate England's victory over Argentina in the World Cup, taking place in Japan.

Suffolk Show's flower show in 2002

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

