Gallery
Do you remember royal visit and World Cup fever at 2002 Suffolk Show?
- Credit: Clifford Hicks/Archant
On the day the Suffolk Show should have opened, we are looking back to the event from 2002, including a royal visit and World Cup celebrations.
In the Queen's Golden Jubilee year, the show welcomed a visit from Princess Alexandra.
The princess was delayed due to traffic gridlock, but spent more than two hours visiting the show's cattle enclosures, chatting to farmers and visiting demonstrations.
The show was extra special in 2002 because the previous year's event had been cancelled due to the foot-and-mouth outbreak.
So its return caused added excitement, just as there will be for the show's return next year.
You may also want to watch:
Unusually, the 2002 show was held on Thursday and Friday.
And there was added excitement on Friday morning when visitors were able to celebrate England's victory over Argentina in the World Cup, taking place in Japan.
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
- 2 'Horror movie stuff': bee keeper on recent spate of swarms
- 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to Rotherham defender
- 4 Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with
- 5 Abnormal load weighing 14.5 double decker buses to travel through Suffolk
- 6 Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show
- 7 Police smash down doors and arrest five in simultaneous drugs raids
- 8 'I'd like to think that in the next week or so, we can get some across the line' - Ashton on signings
- 9 Woman who was 10 times drug drive limit jailed after police chase
- 10 A12 closed after oil spill from petrol tanker