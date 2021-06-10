News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Memories of two country fairs - were you there?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM June 10, 2021   
Take your partners - dancing at the fair in Stowmarket in June 1993 

Take your partners - dancing at the fair in Stowmarket in June 1993

Do you remember these two fairs in Stowmarket?

A pair of of youngsters climb onto a historic tractor at the museum fair in Stowmarket in 1979

A pair of of youngsters climb onto a historic tractor at the museum fair in Stowmarket in 1979

Today we are looking back to a country fair at the Museum of East Anglian Life in 1979, where people of all ages went along to enjoy the fun.

Two youngsters enjoying the sunshine in their sumbreros in Stowmarket in 1979

Two youngsters enjoying the sunshine in their sumbreros in Stowmarket in 1979

And we also have photos of another event in the town in 1993, when a country music-themed festival and fun day was staged.

Inflatables added to the fun at the 1993 festival in Stowmarket

Inflatables added to the fun at the 1993 festival in Stowmarket

At the 1970s event,  there were performances of old-style country dances.

Two youngsters having a great time in a fun car at the museum fair in 1979

Two youngsters having a great time in a fun car at the museum fair in 1979

The event also included a fairground with traditional rides, as well as a chance to climb aboard vintage tractors.

Swing your partner round and round, some summer country dancing at the museum fair in Stowmarket in 1979 

Swing your partner round and round, some summer country dancing at the museum fair in Stowmarket in 1979

The 1993 event again featured dancing - this time a barn dance.

Inflatable hammers adding to the fun at the festival and fun day in Stowmarket in June 1993

Inflatable hammers adding to the fun at the festival and fun day in Stowmarket in June 1993

There was also the chance for youngsters to have fun with some inflatable hammers.

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A barn dance performed at the Stowmarket festival and fun day in June 1993

A barn dance performed at the Stowmarket festival and fun day in June 1993


