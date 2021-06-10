Memories of two country fairs - were you there?
Do you remember these two fairs in Stowmarket?
Today we are looking back to a country fair at the Museum of East Anglian Life in 1979, where people of all ages went along to enjoy the fun.
And we also have photos of another event in the town in 1993, when a country music-themed festival and fun day was staged.
At the 1970s event, there were performances of old-style country dances.
The event also included a fairground with traditional rides, as well as a chance to climb aboard vintage tractors.
The 1993 event again featured dancing - this time a barn dance.
There was also the chance for youngsters to have fun with some inflatable hammers.
