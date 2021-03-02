Framlingham Gala - photos from 1970s, 80s and 90s
- Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant
Do you remember all the fun of Framlingham Gala from the 1970s to 1990s?
Today we are looking back at the popular annual event, with some of the floats and costumes which have featured over the years.
The May spectacular has been the Suffolk town's largest community event for more than 100 years, and is still going strong.
It is now a three-day event renamed Framlingham Gala Fest, but last year's Gala had to be cancelled due to coronavirus and it is not yet clear whether this year's can go ahead.
The event dates back to the 1880s and provides fun for all ages, as well as raising money for the town’s sports facilities.
As well as a colourful parade through the town, it offers a range of entertainment including a car boot sale and craft fair.
If our Days Gone By photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.