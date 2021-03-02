News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Framlingham Gala - photos from 1970s, 80s and 90s

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM March 2, 2021   
Having fun at Framlingham Gala in 1974

Having fun at Framlingham Gala in 1974 - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant

Do you remember all the fun of Framlingham Gala from the 1970s to 1990s?

The UEFA Cup on display at Framlingham Gala in May 1981

The UEFA Cup on display at Framlingham Gala in May 1981 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at the popular annual event, with some of the floats and costumes which have featured over the years.

The May spectacular has been the Suffolk town's largest community event for more than 100 years, and is still going strong.

A float at Framlingham Gala in 1974

A float at Framlingham Gala in 1974 - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant

It is now a three-day event renamed Framlingham Gala Fest, but last year's Gala had to be cancelled due to coronavirus and it is not yet clear whether this year's can go ahead.

Framlingham Gala in May 1991

Framlingham Gala in May 1991 - Credit: Archant

The event dates back to the 1880s and provides fun for all ages, as well as raising money for the town’s sports facilities.

Some of the crowds at Framlingham Gala in 1979

Some of the crowds at Framlingham Gala in 1979 - Credit: Archant

As well as a colourful parade through the town, it offers a range of entertainment including a car boot sale and craft fair.

Fun at Framlingham's annual gala in 1986

Fun at Framlingham's annual gala in 1986 - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

If our Days Gone By photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Entertainment from majorettes at Framlingham Gala in 1986

Entertainment from majorettes at Framlingham Gala in 1986 - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on  01603 772449.

Framlingham Gala Fun Day in May 1981

Framlingham Gala Fun Day in May 1981 - Credit: Archant

  

Nostalgia
Suffolk
Framlingham News

