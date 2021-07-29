News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Riding high - did you compete in gymkhanas as a youngster?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM July 29, 2021   
A gymkhana at Cretingham, near Woodbridge, in April 1983

A gymkhana at Cretingham, near Woodbridge, in April 1983 - Credit: Archant

Did you belong to a pony club as a youngster, and compete in gymkhanas around Suffolk?

A  gymkhana at Tollgate Riding Stables, Felixstowe, in October 1979

A gymkhana at Tollgate Riding Stables, Felixstowe, in October 1979 - Credit: Archant

Or did you go along to watch the riders battling it out?

Young competitors at Barking Gymkhana in October 1968

Young competitors at Barking Gymkhana in October 1968 - Credit: Archant

Our latest nostalgic picture gallery looks back to equestrian events around the county in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Ringshall gymkhana in April 1973.

Ringshall gymkhana in April 1973. - Credit: Archant

One of the most unusual photos shows riders wearing fancy dress at Creeting St Mary Show and Gymkhana in August 1979.

Fancy dress outfits at Creeting St Mary Show and Gymkhana in August 1979

Fancy dress outfits at Creeting St Mary Show and Gymkhana in August 1979 - Credit: Archant

And there are also pictures of proud winners showing off their rosettes and trophies after a successful ride.

Earl Soham Fete and Gymkhana in August 1970

Earl Soham Fete and Gymkhana in August 1970 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The word "gymkhana" originally referred to displays of athletics and equestrian events in 19th-century India.

Events where horse and pony riders showed their skills went on to become very popular in the UK, and many were held around East Anglia over the years.

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.


Eastern Harriers' gymkhana at the Suffolk Showground, Ipswich, in August 1964

Eastern Harriers' gymkhana at the Suffolk Showground, Ipswich, in August 1964 - Credit: Archant



Nostalgia
Suffolk

