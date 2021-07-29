Riding high - did you compete in gymkhanas as a youngster?
- Credit: Archant
Did you belong to a pony club as a youngster, and compete in gymkhanas around Suffolk?
Or did you go along to watch the riders battling it out?
Our latest nostalgic picture gallery looks back to equestrian events around the county in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
One of the most unusual photos shows riders wearing fancy dress at Creeting St Mary Show and Gymkhana in August 1979.
And there are also pictures of proud winners showing off their rosettes and trophies after a successful ride.
You may also want to watch:
The word "gymkhana" originally referred to displays of athletics and equestrian events in 19th-century India.
Events where horse and pony riders showed their skills went on to become very popular in the UK, and many were held around East Anglia over the years.
Most Read
- 1 Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall
- 3 Suffolk sprinter opens her 'dream' cafe at age of 25
- 4 Chaplin is Cook's 'assassin' who was once taught a tough lesson by the Town boss
- 5 Town could still move for another winger after Chaplin signing
- 6 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
- 7 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
- 8 Go-ahead for 150 new homes in Suffolk village
- 9 Superstitious nonsense or serious business? - Change on the way as Ipswich Town play the numbers game
- 10 Teenager who was diagnosed with cancer on birthday still chasing dream of becoming chef
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.