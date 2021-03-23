Getting in the swim - remembering pool openings and fun in the water
Getting in the swim is one of the many things we have all been missing during lockdown.
Today we are looking back at swimming fun around the area over the years, with photos from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.
Our gallery shows the excitement as a number of new pools opened for the first time, including school pools, where pupils had been eagerly watching the preparations.
There are also memories of openings of public pools in Stowmarket, Woodbridge and Bury St Edmunds.
And there are photos of youngsters soaking up the sun in Ipswich's much-missed lido, Broomhill. Work to restore the pool has been delayed due to coronavirus.
Swimmers are hoping they will soon be able to get back in the water, with the earliest dates for outdoor pools to open as March 29 and indoor pools from April 12 under the government's roadmap.
