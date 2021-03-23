Published: 6:00 PM March 23, 2021

Getting in the swim is one of the many things we have all been missing during lockdown.

Children enjoying the sun at Broomhill Pool, Ipswich in 1980 - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

Today we are looking back at swimming fun around the area over the years, with photos from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Bury St Edmunds swimming pool opens in May 1967 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery shows the excitement as a number of new pools opened for the first time, including school pools, where pupils had been eagerly watching the preparations.

Kelvedon Primary School opening its new swimming pool in May 1976 - Credit: Archant

There are also memories of openings of public pools in Stowmarket, Woodbridge and Bury St Edmunds.

The opening of Deben swimming pool in Woodbridge in 1973 - Credit: Archant

And there are photos of youngsters soaking up the sun in Ipswich's much-missed lido, Broomhill. Work to restore the pool has been delayed due to coronavirus.

The opening of Laxfield School's swimming pool in June 1964 - Credit: Archant

Swimmers are hoping they will soon be able to get back in the water, with the earliest dates for outdoor pools to open as March 29 and indoor pools from April 12 under the government's roadmap.

Bildeston pupils enjoying the new swimming pool at their school in July 1985 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Hot weather at Broomhill Baths, Ipswich, in August back in 1975 - Credit: Archant



