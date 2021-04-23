Eating out - Have you tucked into picnics around Suffolk?

Published: 6:00 PM April 23, 2021

Are you in any of these picnic photos from around the area?

A "Posh Picnic" in Christchurch Park in aid of the NSPCC, by pupils from Ipswich Preparatory School in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

More of us than ever are bound to be eating al fresco this spring, with the current emphasis on fresh air.

A teddy bears' picnic at Haughley Park in May 1985 - Credit: Archant

But sitting on the ground to eat has also been popular over the years, especially with children who love teddy bears' picnics.

A playgroup picnic in Sudbury in May 1985 - Credit: Archant

It's thought the British picnic tradition dates right back to the Middle Ages, when huntsmen ate outdoors.

St Margaret's School Victorian picnic in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in July 1990 - Credit: Archant

But it really became popular after the French revolution. Aristocrats who had fled to Britain got together for elaborate indoor meals, where each person brought dishes and wine.

A teddy bears' picnic at Tuddenham, near Mildenhall, in May 1983. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Gradually the idea caught on, but picnics became simpler and were moved outside, so people could enjoy the nature around them.

Children from Wenhaston Church off for a picnic in September 1973 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Ipswich Preparatory School "Posh Picnic" in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in aid of the NSPCC, in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A teddy bears' picnic in Ipswich during September 1985 - Credit: Archant



