Eating out - Have you tucked into picnics around Suffolk?
- Credit: Archant
Are you in any of these picnic photos from around the area?
More of us than ever are bound to be eating al fresco this spring, with the current emphasis on fresh air.
But sitting on the ground to eat has also been popular over the years, especially with children who love teddy bears' picnics.
It's thought the British picnic tradition dates right back to the Middle Ages, when huntsmen ate outdoors.
But it really became popular after the French revolution. Aristocrats who had fled to Britain got together for elaborate indoor meals, where each person brought dishes and wine.
You may also want to watch:
Gradually the idea caught on, but picnics became simpler and were moved outside, so people could enjoy the nature around them.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Lorry driver hailed as hero after truck crushed in port accident
- 2 Woodbridge bar owner to fight £1,000 fine for Covid rule breach
- 3 Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27
- 4 Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight
- 5 Cage fighter Alex Reid jailed after OUR story exposes lie in insurance claim
- 6 'They don't trust me and I don't trust them' - Cook on 'jittery' atmosphere
- 7 Plans to create 'Suffolk Silicon Fen' killed by market forces
- 8 Missing dad wanted in connection with assault which happened day before he disappeared
- 9 Could this pub be the hottest new place to eat in Suffolk?
- 10 Air ambulance called to medical emergency