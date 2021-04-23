News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eating out - Have you tucked into picnics around Suffolk?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM April 23, 2021   
St Philip's Playgroup held a teddy bears' picnic at Felixstowe in July 1985

St Philip's Playgroup held a teddy bears' picnic at Felixstowe in July 1985 - Credit: Archant

Are you in any of these picnic photos from around the area?

A "Posh Picnic" in Christchurch Park in aid of the NSPCC, by Ipswich Preparatory School in 2003

A "Posh Picnic" in Christchurch Park in aid of the NSPCC, by pupils from Ipswich Preparatory School in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

More of us than ever are bound to be eating al fresco this spring, with the current emphasis on fresh air.

A teddy bears' picnic at Haughley Park in May 1985

A teddy bears' picnic at Haughley Park in May 1985 - Credit: Archant

But sitting on the ground to eat has also been popular over the years, especially with children who love teddy bears' picnics.

A playgroup picnic in Sudbury in May 1985

A playgroup picnic in Sudbury in May 1985 - Credit: Archant

It's thought the British picnic tradition dates right back to the Middle Ages, when huntsmen ate outdoors.

St Margaret's School Victorian picnic in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in July 1990

St Margaret's School Victorian picnic in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in July 1990 - Credit: Archant

But it really became popular after the French revolution. Aristocrats who had fled to Britain got together for elaborate indoor meals, where each person brought dishes and wine.

A teddy bears' picnic at Tuddenham, near Mildenhall, in May 1983.

A teddy bears' picnic at Tuddenham, near Mildenhall, in May 1983. - Credit: Archant

Gradually the idea caught on, but picnics became simpler and were moved outside, so people could enjoy the nature around them.

Children from Wenhaston Church off for a horse-drawn picnic in September 1973

Children from Wenhaston Church off for a picnic in September 1973 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Ipswich Preparatory School "Posh Picnic" in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in aid of the NSPCC, in 2003

Ipswich Preparatory School "Posh Picnic" in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in aid of the NSPCC, in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A teddy bears' picnic in Ipswich during September 1985

A teddy bears' picnic in Ipswich during September 1985 - Credit: Archant


