East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Have you checked out the American cars at Stonham Barns before?

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:30 AM September 17, 2021   
Our 2012 pictures of the Stonham Barns American Car Show

Our 2012 pictures of the Stonham Barns American Car Show - Credit: Phil Morley

Dozens of American vehicles will be on display at a car show at Stonham Barns this weekend - have you been to the event before?

The car show with an American flavour is back this weekend

The car show with an American flavour is back this weekend - Credit: Phil Morley

In association with the Knuckle Busters UK Car Club, the American Car Show is being held this Sunday at the shopping and entertainment venue in Stonham Aspal, near Stowmarket.

Dozens of vehicles were on display in 2012

Dozens of vehicles were on display in 2012 - Credit: Phil Morley

Trophies will be awarded for the best in each category, DJs and bands will be performing to the crowd and visitors will even get the chance to see slot car racing.

The event attracts a large crowd to Stonham Barns

The event attracts a large crowd to Stonham Barns - Credit: Phil Morley

Pictures from the 2012 event show onlookers checking out the cars, trucks, hot rods and bikes which showcase the classic American motor industry.

Drivers have a go on the grass track course near Stowmarket

Drivers have a go on the grass track course near Stowmarket - Credit: Phil Morley

Tickets to Sunday's show are priced at £10 each for adults, while children under 12 go free.

Have you been to the car show before?

Have you been to the car show before? - Credit: Phil Morley

Do you recognise yourself or any of the vehicles in these images? To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Nostalgia
Stowmarket News

