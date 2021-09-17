Gallery
Have you checked out the American cars at Stonham Barns before?
- Credit: Phil Morley
Dozens of American vehicles will be on display at a car show at Stonham Barns this weekend - have you been to the event before?
In association with the Knuckle Busters UK Car Club, the American Car Show is being held this Sunday at the shopping and entertainment venue in Stonham Aspal, near Stowmarket.
Trophies will be awarded for the best in each category, DJs and bands will be performing to the crowd and visitors will even get the chance to see slot car racing.
Pictures from the 2012 event show onlookers checking out the cars, trucks, hot rods and bikes which showcase the classic American motor industry.
Tickets to Sunday's show are priced at £10 each for adults, while children under 12 go free.
Do you recognise yourself or any of the vehicles in these images?