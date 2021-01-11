Published: 6:00 PM January 11, 2021

Do you remember your days at playgroup or preschool, and do you still have friends you made then?

Children from Lavenham playgroup at their new home in February 1983 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at playgroup sessions around the area, with photos of youngsters enjoying a wide range of activities.

Chiildren from Brook Farm playgroup at Saxmundham Primary school in 2002 - Credit: Jamie Niblock/Archant

Some of the pictures from our archives featured here were taken between the 1960s and 1990s, while others are more recent.

Youngsters showing off their artistic skills at Woolverstone Playschool in March 1965 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot yourself or a friend or family member in any of the photos?

Children having fun in the sand at a playschool in Hadleigh in September 1990 - Credit: Archant

During the past year, all children's groups and activities have seen many changes due to coronavirus, with a host of safety measures introduced. Some play activities have gone virtual, including online fitness sessions with personal trainer Joe Wicks.

A new safety play area at Knodishall playgroup centre in February 1996 - Credit: Archant

However, the importance of child's play has constantly been emphasised - both for learning and to help build early friendships.

Children at St John's Pre-Time Playschool, Ipswich, on the group's 25th anniversary in 2005 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk Order photos via our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Bridges Playgroup party in Ipswich in April 1987 - Credit: Archant

Children at Southgate playgroup in Bury St Edmunds in May 1984 - Credit: Archant



