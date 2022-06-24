Possible relocation for Suffolk Archives branch in Bury St Edmunds

The location of the Suffolk Archives building in Bury St Edmunds is to be re-considered under new plans for the future of the branch. - Credit: West Suffolk Council/Pick Everard/Google Maps

Suffolk County Council is looking at options for either moving the service to the new Western Way development due to open in 2025 or keeping it at its current location in Raingate Street.

The Bury St Edmunds branch of Suffolk Archives is currently situated on Raingate Street. - Credit: Google Maps

If the branch is to remain in Raingate Street, significant investment would be needed for alterations to ensure the long-term future sustainability of the building.

Suffolk County Council is in the early stages of engaging with West Suffolk Council to explore the possibilities for relocating to the Western Way development.

If it does choose to relocate, a new purpose-built setting would require specialist facilities such as a strongroom for the archives and reading rooms for visitors.

An artist's impression of the proposed Western Way hub. - Credit: West Suffolk Council/Pick Everard

The planned hub development at Western Way, Bury St Edmunds is expected to open to the public in 2025.

It is situated in close proximity to West Suffolk College, the Abbeygate Sixth Form, several schools and the council offices.

Jo Rayner, deputy leader and portfolio holder for leisure, culture and community hubs for West Suffolk Council, said: "If the decision is made for the archives to be housed at Western Way this will be a welcome addition to what is already planned.

West Suffolk Council cabinet member for leisure and communities Jo Rayner. Picture: PHIL MORLEY - Credit: Archant

"The development is designed to bring a range of public and commercial partners together to give communities better access to services and ultimately greater benefits."

At present, it has not been decided whether the Suffolk Archives branch will move or remain at its current site.

The proposed options will be considered by Suffolk County Council's cabinet later in the year.

Councillor Bobby Bennett - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Councillor Bobby Bennett, cabinet member for equality and communities, said: "We are committed to continuing to provide an archives branch in Bury St Edmunds, as well as preserving and storing archive documents from the area going back centuries, safely for future generations.

"Our archives branches are open to everyone and we want to share the Suffolk stories and histories we hold spanning more than 900 years of history with as many local people as possible."