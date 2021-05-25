News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Did you take part in any of these protests in 1970s, 80s and 90s?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM May 25, 2021   
A London to Sizewell protest march going through Tattingstone in October 1982

A London to Sizewell protest march going through Tattingstone in October 1982 - Credit: Archant

Have you ever taken part in a protest march or demo?

A Pipers Vale protest walk in July 1991

A Pipers Vale protest walk in July 1991 - Credit: Archant

Our Days Gone By photo gallery recalls some of the issues which have brought people out on the streets of Suffolk and north Essex over the years.

A poll tax bus protest in March 1990

A poll tax bus protest in March 1990 - Credit: Archant

Some of the pictures are of local issues, such as axing of a school lollipop patrol. 

A protest over a school lollipop patrol at Wortham in May 1992

A protest over a school lollipop patrol at Wortham in May 1992 - Credit: Archant

Others are of national issues, including a protest over the controversial and short-lived poll tax in 1990.

A protest march by Clacton firefighters in March 1977

A protest march by Clacton firefighters in March 1977 - Credit: Archant

Also featured here are marches by firefighters and Post Office workers.

An Ipswich firefighters' protest march in 1981

An Ipswich firefighters' protest march in 1981 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

And anti-nuclear protests are recalled too, including an anti-Sizewell march and an anti-nuclear weapons protest, both from the 1980s.

Do these photos bring back memories for you, and can you recognise any familiar faces?

A nuclear weapons protest demonstration in Colchester in March 1984

A nuclear weapons protest demonstration in Colchester in March 1984

To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

If you want to order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on  01603 772449.

A GPO protest march through Ipswich in January 1971

A GPO protest march through Ipswich in January 1971 - Credit: Archant


