Did you take part in any of these protests in 1970s, 80s and 90s?
- Credit: Archant
Have you ever taken part in a protest march or demo?
Our Days Gone By photo gallery recalls some of the issues which have brought people out on the streets of Suffolk and north Essex over the years.
Some of the pictures are of local issues, such as axing of a school lollipop patrol.
Others are of national issues, including a protest over the controversial and short-lived poll tax in 1990.
Also featured here are marches by firefighters and Post Office workers.
And anti-nuclear protests are recalled too, including an anti-Sizewell march and an anti-nuclear weapons protest, both from the 1980s.
Do these photos bring back memories for you, and can you recognise any familiar faces?
To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
If you want to order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
