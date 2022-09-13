News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The Queen and Suffolk: The day she opened Snape Maltings Concert Hall

Author Picture Icon

Terry Hunt

Published: 6:00 PM September 13, 2022
The Queen speaking to composer Benjamin Britten in Snape Maltings in 1970.

The Queen speaking to composer Benjamin Britten in Snape Maltings in 1970. - Credit: David Kindred

The late Queen Elizabeth was a very important supporter of the arts throughout her 70-year reign.

She supported dozens of arts organisations, from major institutions like the Royal Academy of Arts in London to much less high-profile bodies.

In Suffolk, one of her major contributions was to officially open the Snape Maltings Concert Hall, home of the world-renowned Aldeburgh Festival.

The opening of Snape Malting concert hall in 1967.

The opening of Snape Malting concert hall in 1967. - Credit: David Kindred

The Queen in attendance at Snape Malting in 1967.

The Queen in attendance at Snape Malting in 1967. - Credit: David Kindred

The idea to convert the old Maltings into a concert hall came from the illustrious composer Benjamin Britten. By the 1960s, the Aldeburgh Music Festival was outgrowing the Jubilee Hall.

Britten had the vision to see the Maltings, in a magnificent setting overlooking the saltings, as a potential new site for a concert hall.

 By June 1967, the new arts complex was ready to be opened, and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh came to Suffolk on the 14th anniversary of her Coronation.

During her visit, she told Benjamin Britten: “You have encouraged the arts to flower in the soil of this pleasant part of Suffolk.”

After attending an hour-long inaugural concert, the Queen told Britten just before she left that she was “delighted and impressed” with the new concert hall.

Snape Malting in 1970

In Suffolk, one of the Queen's major contributions was to officially open the Snape Maltings Concert Hall, home of the world-renowned Aldeburgh Festival. - Credit: David Kindred

The Queen meeting crowds at Snape Malting in 1970.

The Queen meeting crowds at Snape Malting in 1970. - Credit: David Kindred

The Queen meeting crowds at Snape Malting in 1970.

The Queen meeting crowds at Snape Malting in 1970. - Credit: David Kindred

But almost exactly two years later on the first night of the 1969 Festival, disaster struck when a major fire tore through the Maltings. The concert hall was destroyed, with only the shell of the outer walls remaining.

It was a terrible setback, of course, but within a year, in June 1970, the concert hall was fully restored and ready to stage concerts once again.

 On June 5, the Queen was back at Snape, attending the first concert of the 1970 Festival at the rebuilt Maltings.

The Queen speaking to composer Benjamin Britten in Snape Maltings in 1970.

The Queen speaking to composer Benjamin Britten in Snape Maltings in 1970. - Credit: David Kindred

The Queen speaking to composer Benjamin Britten in Snape Maltings in 1970.

The Queen speaking to composer Benjamin Britten in Snape Maltings in 1970. - Credit: David Kindred

The Queen speaking to composer Benjamin Britten in Snape Maltings in 1970.

The Queen speaking to composer Benjamin Britten in Snape Maltings in 1970. - Credit: David Kindred

In the decades since, Snape Maltings has established itself as a renowned venue which attracts large numbers of visitors for a wide variety of reasons.

 As well as the world-famous concert hall, there are a number of performance venues, as well as independent shops, galleries, and places to eat.

The surrounding beautiful landscape can be explored by foot, bike, or even boat, and the River Alde and marshes are a magnet for birdwatchers and nature lovers.

Photo research by David Kindred.

