'Unique and special' wellbeing hub celebrates 25-year anniversary

A Suffolk wellbeing hub has celebrated its 25th anniversary by recreating a photo taken at its opening a quarter of a century ago.

Red Gables, in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, opened on February 24, 1997, and provides activity and office space for local charities and organisations as well as enabling services that deliver better health and wellbeing for all ages.

Red Gables opening February 24 1997. - Credit: Red Gables

Some of the projects that are run by Red Gables include the Redwoods Lunch Club, which provides a two-course meal for older local residents to help tackle social isolation.

Other initiatives cover a plethora of social and health issues, and the hub also works with other local charities and organisations to help make a difference to the local community.

Red Gables re-created their original opening day photo on the day of their 25 year anniversary. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A spokesperson for Red Gables said: “Red Gables is a unique special place and provides vital services to the community. We wouldn’t be the thriving community hub that we are today without everyone who has supported us throughout the years.

"So, thank you for the past 25 years and here’s to the next 25 and the future of Red Gables.”

More information about Red Gables and what they offer can be found on their website.