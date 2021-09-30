Saxmundham to celebrate 750 years of market town heritage

Published: 7:30 AM September 30, 2021

A new celebration is coming to Saxmundham in 2022, (R) Jeremy Smith from Saxmundham Town Council - Credit: Charlotte Bond/ Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk town is set to celebrate its history as a market town with a new series of events.

A market has been in Saxmundham since 1272 when a charter was granted to John de Ramseye by King Edward I.

The charter allowed the town to start a regular market, which in turn helped the town to grow over the years into a local hub.

Almost 750 years later the town still has a weekly market and is looking to celebrate this centuries-long heritage next year.

The celebrations will be spread across the year with a series of events which will also tie in with the Festival of Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

Saxmundham Town Council is looking to get local people of all ages involved in marking the achievements of the town.

Jeremy Smith says the council is working on plans for the celebration - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Council chairman Jeremy Smith said that the events were still very much a work in progress.

"It seemed a good way of linking the future and the past," he said.

"We have always called ourselves a historic market town."

Mr Smith confirmed that the council had agreed on booking medieval re-enactors to help take the town back into the past and said they would also be looking for help from local schoolchildren to celebrate the town's heritage.

He said the main celebration of the year would take place in July with some events taking place in the Market Hall.

Musical and literary events were also on the cards at this stage.

"We are hoping to promote the arts," said Mr Smith.

Although the town and its high street has fared reasonably well during the coronavirus, Mr Smith said he believed that it would be good for the town after the previous 18 months.

"I see it as the community coming together," he said.

"Hopefully things are a bit more back to normal."

For now the council is looking at "applying for some small grants" to help fund the celebration and said it was looking to work with the community on the plans.

Anyone who has an idea for the charter anniversary or who could help Saxmundham Town Council with the events are asked to get in touch with them directly.