Published: 7:00 PM August 5, 2021

Youngsters waiting for the sandcastle competition judging on Felixstowe beach in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Holidays in the UK are hugely in demand at the moment - and today we're looking back at summer fun close to home over the years.

Winners in the amber hunt along Southwold beach in 2006 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

Long before the current "staycation boom" due to Covid 19, many people were enjoying all kinds of holiday activities on their doorsteps.

A day at the seaside in Felixstowe in 1966 - Credit: John Kerry/Archant

Suffolk and north Essex have an impressive choice of beaches to discover.

Clacton's annual sandcastle competition on West Beach. - Credit: Nick Strugnell/Archant

Our latest Days Gone By photo gallery features people relaxing and soaking up the sun on the sands and shingle at resorts including Felixstowe and Clacton, as well as enjoying seaside amusements.

A sandcastle competition at Waldringfield in August 1985 - Credit: Archant

Sandcastle competitions have often proved popular with youngsters, while an amber hunt at Southwold provided a more unusual seaside contest.

Felixstowe beach at Jacob’s Ladder as it was in August 1981. - Credit: Archant

A day at the seaside in Felixstowe in 1966 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Can you spot any familiar faces in these photos, and do they bring back memories of past summers?

