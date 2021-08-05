Bucket-and-spade fun - do you remember days out at the seaside?
- Credit: Archant
Holidays in the UK are hugely in demand at the moment - and today we're looking back at summer fun close to home over the years.
Long before the current "staycation boom" due to Covid 19, many people were enjoying all kinds of holiday activities on their doorsteps.
Suffolk and north Essex have an impressive choice of beaches to discover.
Our latest Days Gone By photo gallery features people relaxing and soaking up the sun on the sands and shingle at resorts including Felixstowe and Clacton, as well as enjoying seaside amusements.
Sandcastle competitions have often proved popular with youngsters, while an amber hunt at Southwold provided a more unusual seaside contest.
You may also want to watch:
Can you spot any familiar faces in these photos, and do they bring back memories of past summers?
To order copies of these photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 A12 reopens after serious collision
- 2 Family 'devastated' after elderly man's Reliant Robin tipped over
- 3 Our Ipswich Town predictions: Top scorer, best player, where they'll finish and more
- 4 'There won't be a better group of strikers in the league' - Jeffers on Town's firepower
- 5 'A rut had set in and it needed to change... we will have got one or two wrong' - Cook on his Ipswich Town squad cull
- 6 Man dies in two-car crash on A12
- 7 Man who built outbuildings and lake without permission fined £1,300
- 8 Snape Maltings launches two new restaurants with far-reaching river views
- 9 Historic East Anglian sailing barge to become floating bakery
- 10 GP warns of 'Latitude effect' as cases rise among young people