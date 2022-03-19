News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

7 school trips all Suffolk children will remember going on

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:00 AM March 19, 2022
Updated: 8:34 AM March 19, 2022
A procession walks through the grounds of Kentwell Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A procession walks through the grounds of Kentwell Hall in 2019 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Exciting school trips are always the highlight of the year for school children and those in Suffolk have many memorable experiences on days out in the county.

Whether it's exploring historic castles or looking for signs of coastal erosion on Suffolk's beaches, there are many school trip locations that people who grew up in Suffolk have in common.

Here are seven school trips that all Suffolk children will remember going on.

1. Framlingham Castle

Framlingham Castle, which featured in the famous Ed Sheeran song 'Castle on the Hill' Picture: ADAM

Framlingham Castle is one of Suffolk's most popular tourist attractions and was a regular school trip for children in the area - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

One of Suffolk's most famous landmarks and tourist attractions, Framlingham Castle was a regular feature on the school calendar.

Children could learn about the history of the castle and surrounding area while imagining what life was like when the castle was built in the 12th century.

2. Pleasurewood Hills

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100
  2. 2 Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk
  3. 3 'Food worth shouting about' - east Suffolk pub relaunches takeaway menu
  1. 4 Stradbroke pub reopens after foodie transformation
  2. 5 Seven miles of tailbacks on A14 after crash involving car and lorry
  3. 6 Ipswich Town confirms purchase of land near stadium
  4. 7 Four men who kidnapped victim in van jailed
  5. 8 Volkswagen Golf crashes into garden wall near A12 in Woodbridge
  6. 9 McKenna wants no regrets as 'positive and proactive' Town face Oxford
  7. 10 Police clamp down on illegal car washes in Suffolk

Pleasurewood Hills, in Lowestoft, is Suffolk's most popular theme park and school children often spent their last day of term at the park.

With a wide variety of rides and things to do during the day, the Pleasurewood Hills trip was an eagerly anticipated date on the school calendar.

3. Dunwich

A warm but breezy day on Dunwich beach

Dunwich beach in Suffolk was a spot where school children would learn about coastal erosion and the history of the area. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown / Archant

Dunwich is a favourite for geography school trips where children can learn about the effects of coastal erosion.

Known as the Lost City of England, Dunwich dates back to Anglo-Saxon times and was once the capital of the Kingdom of the Eastern Angles.

4. Kentwell Hall

Lily and Isabella enjoy the May celebrations at Kentwell Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lily and Isabella enjoy the May celebrations at Kentwell Hall in 2019 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kentwell Hall in Sudbury is a popular day out for schools where children can learn about the Tudor period.

Children were encouraged to dress up for the day and become fully immersed in a different part of England's history.

5. Trips to the Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh beach

Aldeburgh beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

The classic beach day out at school was an opportunity for children to take in the coastal Suffolk air and have some fun with their friends.

Aldeburgh and Southwold were common choices for schools to take children and allow them to explore the beaches.

6. Thorpe Woodlands

Thorpe Woodlands makes the most out of Thetford forest and provides children with a few days of activities in amongst nature.

School trips would involve teaming up with friends for outdoor games and exercise with anything from zip wires to canoeing on the agenda.

7. Banham Zoo

Seven-week-old Amur tiger cubs begin to explore their enclosure with first time mum Mishka at Banham Zoo

One of the Tigers and a tiger cub at Banham Zoo which is often a destination for a school trip. - Credit: PA

Banham Zoo might be just outside of Suffolk but lucky school children could be taken to see the thousands of animals from all over the world.

Schools would visit Banham Zoo for a treat at the end of term or just a fun day out for both children and teachers!

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Dot Ridgway (left) with son David and grandson George at Swiff Farm Butchers in Ashbocking

Popular Swiss Farm butchers set to open third store

Dominic Bareham

person
Ed Sheeran outside the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, where he is bringing a legal ac

Ed Sheeran

Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Rox Marjoram and Jake Bennett-Day at Vino Gusto

Food and Drink

New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Part of the A14 has been closed after a vehicle has left the road near the A12 turn off in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Driver in hospital after car crashes into field off A14

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon