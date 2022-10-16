Seventies band reunited after search for long-lost fifth member
- Credit: Ted Pratt
A seventies band from Mildenhall that recently reunited with four of its members is now set to complete the group after finding a long-lost fifth member.
The band originally started as 'Another Extension' and officially formed on February 27, 1969.
Members Clive Lyons, Grenville Dale, Ted Pratt and Peter Smith had been searching for Richard Reeve - affectionately known as 'Bugs' - and are now set to get back together.
The group performed their first unofficial gig at Bashford's BBQ in Red Lodge on June 28 the previous year and were paid £3, 13 shillings and 11 pence.
Ted said their first big investment was buying a set of Selmer column speakers from Harpers music shop in Newmarket, adding: "This was a big moment for the band and made us all feel like stars!"
They liked to perform music that their audience could dance to and performed for many parties and companies in East Anglia.
"I think we probably played at all the American Air Force bases in East Anglia at one time or another," said Ted.
In 1974, they changed their name to 'Justus' and performed together for another 10 years with various changes in the band's membership.
They have extensive notes on each venue that they played, performing hundreds of gigs across Suffolk and further afield.
50 years since they first formed, the remaining members of the group of musicians still host video calls once a week and try to meet once a month in Bury St Edmunds.
"It's nice to meet up with everyone to reminisce," said Ted.
They only recently found another of the band members, Pete Smith, after they'd been trying to contact him for 30 years after he left for Malawi.
Ted received a Facebook friend request from him a few weeks ago and was delighted to arrange a meet-up for the four of them.
The band often receive requests asking them to play as a group again, which last happened five years ago.
Ted said: "We got together and played music in a barn. As soon as we picked the instruments, it just worked."
One avid fan even got in touch last year to ask whether he could buy one of their LPs, which amused Ted greatly.
Now they have found Richard Reeve they are hoping to all meet up soon and finally complete their re-creation photo.