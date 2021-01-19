Snow days gallery - how big freeze has brought winter fun over the years

Published: 6:00 PM January 19, 2021

Building the first part of a snowman in a school field in Felixstowe in 1981 - Credit: Archant

The snow that arrived in East Anglia at the weekend has brought back memories of wintry fun over the years.

Barningham School pupils enjoying the snow at West Stow in February 1999 - Credit: Archant

We've had a look in our archives and found some photos from the 1960s onwards, showing people around the area enjoying parks and open spaces.

If you like getting out and about in cold weather, you might spot yourself in our gallery.

Enjoying the snow on Holywells Park, Ipswich in January 1966. - Credit: Archant

As well as playing snowballs and bringing out toboggans and sledges, some snow lovers have enjoyed skiing in their local park, without the need to head off on a winter sports holiday.

Snowy scenes in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in February 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

While snow is of course associated with Christmas, our gallery confirms that the coldest weather has often arrived during January and February. Indeed, a white Easter hasn't been unknown.

Taking advantage of the snow by getting the skis out over Christmas in Bury St Edmunds in 1969 - Credit: Archant

Enjoying the snowfall on Christchurch park, Ipswich in January 1967. - Credit: Archant

Skis and sledges were brought out for the snow that fell over Christmas in 1970 in Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Pupils from Howard Primary School, Bury St Edmunds, enjoying the snow in January 1981 - Credit: Archant

Children clearing snow at Debenham Primary School in January 1985 - Credit: Archant

Pupils at Hardwick Middle School, Bury St Edmunds, enjoying the snow in 1985 - Credit: Archant







