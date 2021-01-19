Snow days gallery - how big freeze has brought winter fun over the years
- Credit: Archant
The snow that arrived in East Anglia at the weekend has brought back memories of wintry fun over the years.
We've had a look in our archives and found some photos from the 1960s onwards, showing people around the area enjoying parks and open spaces.
If you like getting out and about in cold weather, you might spot yourself in our gallery.
As well as playing snowballs and bringing out toboggans and sledges, some snow lovers have enjoyed skiing in their local park, without the need to head off on a winter sports holiday.
While snow is of course associated with Christmas, our gallery confirms that the coldest weather has often arrived during January and February. Indeed, a white Easter hasn't been unknown.
What are your memories of snow days? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.