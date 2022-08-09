Generations explore archives together in special project

Special Delivery Project, residents from Beech House Residential and students from Edgar Sewter Primary School in Halesworth - Credit: Special Delivery Project

An intergenerational heritage project has brought Suffolk students and care home residents together to explore the art of communication, inspired by documents held in Suffolk Archives and local museums.

Students from the Edgar Sewter Primary School in Halesworth and residents at Beech House Residential Care Home spend the summer term taking part in the Special Delivery Project.

Both generations are focusing on the Lincolne Letters, a collection of more than 200 handwritings dated back to the early 1800s, which are now on display at Halesworth and District Museum.

Candida Wingate, the senior project development officer with Suffolk Artlink, said: “Our intergenerational projects are aimed at bringing different generations together so that they can learn together and develop new skills.

“Students and care home residents also learn a little bit about each other and socialise.”

The Special Delivery is a partnership project with Suffolk Archives and The Association for Suffolk Museums.

Its goal is to discover the art of communication through collections of letters held in Suffolk Archives and county museums.

The project was previously realised in Bury St Edmunds, where students from a local primary school analysed letters sent home by soldiers from the West Suffolk Regiment.

The project was also carried out in Lowestoft, where children were inspired by a collection of letters written by readers of the Lowestoft Journal.

Ms Wingate said: “We work with primary-age children and adults in residential care homes. In each case, we work with a small group in the care home.

“We invite professional artists and just explore the art of communication.

“Firstly, we took children to the museum to look at the letters and other things. The students selected some objects that they thought the residents would be really interested in.

“Then we visited the care home and sat in the garden. We’ve had tea and children have chatted with the residents.

“They've been so excited to see each other. It's been wonderful.”

Students from the Edgar Sewter Primary School gave the Beech House residents their recommendations, on what is worth seeing in the local museums.

A group of care home residents went to the museum to follow the children’s guide.

Ms Wingate said: “Those meetings bring a real sense of connection and are a lovely twist in the lives of children and care home residents.”