Students create sculptures of St Edmund and the wolf for Abbey crypt

Students from two Bury St Edmunds schools have created sculptures influenced by the legend of St Edmund and the wolf to be displayed in the Abbey of St Edmund.

Pupils aged between 13 to 15 from King Edward VI School and County Upper School have made two sculptures as part of the Abbey of St Edmund's 1,000th-anniversary celebrations.

King Edward VI School students created the 'Wolf Crown' sculpture, which is inspired by royal crests and family insignias.

The crown is covered with a layer of material meant to echo fur to represent the wolf's protection of King Edmund in the forest. It is made from recycled aluminium cans.

Sara Pickett, subject leader for design technology at King Edward VI School, said: "I was delighted when several of our students volunteered to make the wolf crown.

"It was a great opportunity to develop their planning and manufacturing skills, as well as learning new techniques such as welding and pop riveting.

Ms Pickett added: "It was great to see the pupils working together and helping each other out. A real team effort!"

Students also used visual imagery from the story of St Edmund to create their own clay tiles which were then attached to breeze blocks to form the second sculpture.

Plinths for displaying the sculptures were made by the team at Bury Developments, who also collected and installed the artworks in the Abbey crypt.

The sculptures will be displayed for the month of September as part of celebrations to mark 1,000 years since the founding of the Abbey of St Edmund by King Cnut.

Melanie Lesser from the Abbey 1000 committee said: "The committee are delighted by the artwork created by local students, as they have created something unique to celebrate 1,000 years of the Abbey.

"The artworks help to tell the legend of St Edmund to both residents and visitors to the town in an unusual and eye-catching way."

The Abbey's 1,000th-anniversary celebrations will continue with a St Edmunds' Day Weekend Spectacular from Thursday, November 17.