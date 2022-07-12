St Edmundsbury Cathedral lays 100,000th brick in scale model fundraising project

A Suffolk cathedral has reached the halfway point in its ambitious LEGO scale model build as part of its ambitious fundraising project. - Credit: Tom Soper Photography

A Suffolk cathedral has reached the halfway point in its ambitious LEGO scale model build as part of its fundraising project.

On Wednesday, July 27, St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds will lay its 100,000th brick after six years of building to raise funds for maintenance needs.

On Wednesday, July 27, St Edmundsbury Cathedral will lay their 100,000th brick after six years of building. - Credit: Tom Soper Photography

The commemorative brick will be placed by the Dean of St Edmundsbury, Joe Hawes.

The Cathedral is hosting a morning of LEGO-related activities where visitors will be invited to create their own builds, add their very own brick to the cathedral model and follow a special LEGO trail around the building.

LEGO-themed refreshments are also promised and visitors are invited to turn up on the day between 10am and noon.

The Cathedral is hosting a morning of LEGO-related activities where visitors will be invited to add their very own brick to the Cathedral model. - Credit: Tom Soper Photography

The cathedral's visitor experience manager Sarah Friswell said: "To be at the halfway point of this massive build is so exciting and we welcome families of LEGO lovers to join us for what promises to be a great morning of fun activities."

St Edmundsbury is one of four cathedrals in the UK, including Chester Cathedral, Durham Cathedral and Exeter Cathedral, constructing models of their buildings in LEGO bricks.