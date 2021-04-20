Did you march in St George's Day parades over the years?
- Credit: Archant
Have you taken part in St George's Day parades around Suffolk?
Our latest Days Gone By gallery looks back at some of these events in the county over the years.
The special day in honour of England's patron saint is held on April 23 annually, and has been celebrated since the 9th century onwards.
Traditionally, there are parades held on this day each year involving Scouts, Guides, Cadets and other uniformed organisations.
The day was originally chosen because it was possibly the date of the early Christian martyr's death.
Despite being our patron saint, it's believed St George never actually visited England.
He was born in the Middle East and it is thought he was a soldier in the Roman Army.
Following the Battle of Agincourt in 1415, St George's Day became extremely popular and was one of the country's main feast days.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.