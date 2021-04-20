News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Did you march in St George's Day parades over the years?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM April 20, 2021   
Stowmarket Boys Brigade band leads the St George's Day parade in Bury St Edmunds in 2003

Stowmarket Boys Brigade band leads the St George's Day parade in Bury St Edmunds in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Have you taken part in St George's Day parades around Suffolk?

A St George's Day Scout parade in Ipswich in 1978

A St George's Day Scout parade in Ipswich in 1978 - Credit: Archant

Our latest Days Gone By gallery looks back at some of these events in the county over the years. 

The St George’s Day Parade at St Mary Stoke Church, Ipswich, in April 1965

The St George’s Day Parade at St Mary Stoke Church, Ipswich, in April 1965 - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

The special day in honour of England's patron saint is held on April 23 annually, and has been celebrated since the 9th century onwards.

The St George's Day Parade in Bury St Edmunds in April 1984

The St George's Day Parade in Bury St Edmunds in April 1984 - Credit: Archant

Traditionally, there are parades held on this day each year involving Scouts, Guides, Cadets and other uniformed organisations.

Youth organisations holding up flags for the St George's Day parade at Suffolk College, Ipswich, in 1989

Different Suffolk youth organisations holding up flags for the St George's Day parade at Suffolk College, Ipswich, in 1989 - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant

The day was originally chosen because it was possibly the date of the early Christian martyr's death.

St George's Day parade by Ipswich Scouts in April 1983

St George's Day parade by Ipswich Scouts in April 1983 - Credit: Archant

Despite being our patron saint, it's believed St George never actually visited England.

St George's Day parade in Ipswich in 2002

St George's Day parade in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Archant

He was born in the Middle East and it is thought he was a soldier in the Roman Army.

A St George's Day Scout parade in Ipswich in 1978

A St George's Day Scout parade in Ipswich in 1978 - Credit: Archant

 Following the Battle of Agincourt in 1415, St George's Day became extremely popular and was one of the country's main feast days.

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on  01603 772449.

