One of 'finest shows of classic American cars in the UK' heads to Suffolk

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM July 2, 2022
Classic American car Stonham Barns Park 2022

The event will take place on Sunday July 24, from 10am to 4pm. - Credit: Stonham Barns Park

A classic American car show is heading to Stonham Barns Park next month.

The American Car Show 2022, in association with Carrot Town Garage, will take place on Sunday July 24, from 10am to 4pm, showcasing an array of American cars, trucks and hot rods.

Cars from the last six decades, including Buicks, Cadillacs, Chevrolets, Chryslers, and Fords will be on display before being driven around the showground.

There will also be trade and club stands as well as food and drink available.

Tickets for the event are £10 per adult, with under 12s free. 

Founder of classic American car dealership, Carrot Town Garage, Stuart Davies said: "We search America for cars that we would want to own ourselves and import them ready for sale in the UK.

"Many of these cars will be joining the other American cars on show to produce one of the finest shows of classic American cars in the UK."

Classic American car

A variety of cars, including Buicks, Cadillacs, Chevrolets will be on show. - Credit: Stonham Barns Park


Suffolk
Mid Suffolk News

