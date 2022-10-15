Living history group to take on 23-mile war walk for poppy appeal

The living history group is based in Stowmarket but has members as far as Birmingham. - Credit: Steve Wood

A Stowmarket-based living history group is taking on a 23-mile walk to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

Paul Cook, Lee Shave and Jonathan Calver of the Lazy Company living history group will be visiting 11 war memorials along the route, placing a wooden poppy cross at each location.

Lee said they want to honour veterans while raising money and awareness for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

2021 Poppy Appeal memorial service in Stowmarket. - Credit: Lazy Company living history group

The group will take on the challenge on Remembrance Sunday (Sunday, November 13), starting at 3.30am at the Stowmarket memorial gates, before returning to the gates before the 11am service of remembrance.

Lee said: "We thought let's challenge ourselves, let's do a walk.

“We’ve been doing this since 2015 so we’ve been privileged over that time where we’ve randomly and through organised meetings met veterans and you hear some stories and you think well the guys deserve some recognition and support.

“It’s something we believe we need to remember – we need to honour these people, the the servicemen that fight and have been injured, ultimately the guys that have made that sacrifice for us."

The group are looking to raise money for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal. - Credit: Steve Wood

Members of the Lazy Company living history group at a re-enactment. - Credit: April Urquhart

The group took on a similar walk last year - raising just over £1,400 - but have added another two miles to this year's challenge.

“It’s a challenge. We have done it once so we know our capabilities so that’s why we’ve made it tougher this year.

“The timings were tight last year so adding two miles on the end it’s about another 45 minutes if we keep walking hard.

“We’re excited about it, it’s good to do. It's very rewarding. You’re honouring people, helping people.

“We appreciate that this year things are harder, but every pound to these guys do make a difference.

“Speaking to the veterans they are extremely grateful for what they receive and every pound we get will help somebody.

“Any support we can get, however small, is massively appreciated."

A link to the group's JustGiving page can be found here.



