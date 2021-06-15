Published: 7:00 PM June 15, 2021

Suffolk stunt rider William "Billy" Dawes taking on a daring stunt through a wall of fire in July 1967 - Credit: Archant

Have you seen any daring BMX and motorbike stunts around Suffolk over the years?

The Suffolk Cyclomaniacs stunt team from 1967, including Bert Dearman, left, and William "Billy" Dawes, centre - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at some of the most amazing stunts performed around the area in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

A Suffolk Cyclomaniacs stunt in 1967 - Credit: Archant

Suffolk Cyclomaniacs put on some spectacular shows during the 1960s, appearing around Suffolk and Norfolk.

A BMX stunt show at Ipswich Gala and Fete in 1981 - Credit: Archant

Our photos feature some impressive stunt riding by Suffolk rider William "Billy" Dawes, including a daring stunt where he took on a wall of fire. Mr Dawes passed away last year.

A stunt by Suffolk Cylomaniacs in 1967 - Credit: Archant

Also featured in the Cyclomaniacs pictures is Bert Dearman, who went on to manage stunt rider Eddie Kidd and speedway legend Ivan Mauger.

Action from Suffolk Cyclomaniacs in 1967 - Credit: Archant

Our Days Gone By gallery also includes a performance by the Canadian Auto Circus in 1973, and BMX stunts at the Ipswich Gala and Fete in 1981.

A motorcyclist rides over a row of cars in a fantastic stunt by the Canadian Auto Circus in 1973 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

BMX stunts on one wheel as well as two in May 1984 - Credit: Archant

A BMX stunt show at Ipswich Gala and Fete in 1981 - Credit: Archant



