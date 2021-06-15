Do you remember these spectacular biking stunts from 1960s to 1980s?
- Credit: Archant
Have you seen any daring BMX and motorbike stunts around Suffolk over the years?
Today we are looking back at some of the most amazing stunts performed around the area in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.
Suffolk Cyclomaniacs put on some spectacular shows during the 1960s, appearing around Suffolk and Norfolk.
Our photos feature some impressive stunt riding by Suffolk rider William "Billy" Dawes, including a daring stunt where he took on a wall of fire. Mr Dawes passed away last year.
Also featured in the Cyclomaniacs pictures is Bert Dearman, who went on to manage stunt rider Eddie Kidd and speedway legend Ivan Mauger.
You may also want to watch:
Our Days Gone By gallery also includes a performance by the Canadian Auto Circus in 1973, and BMX stunts at the Ipswich Gala and Fete in 1981.
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
- 2 First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp
- 3 QPR trigger buy-out clause to sign Dozzell for £1m
- 4 Gill has 'no regrets' over Norwich to Ipswich switch
- 5 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
- 6 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree Stockley deal
- 7 If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune
- 8 Construction work begins on TV set ahead of Amazon series filming
- 9 Lorry 'not seen' by crane operator in container crush, port say
- 10 Tim Hortons restaurant in Ipswich given green light