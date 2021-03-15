Published: 6:00 PM March 15, 2021

A crowd watching as a B-17 does a low fly-by at Woodbridge Air Show in 1976 - Credit: Archant

Do you remember air shows around Suffolk in the 1970s, 80s and 90s?

Unusual headwear at Mildenhall Air Fete in 1982 - Credit: Ian Hulland/Archant

In today's Days Gone By feature, we are looking back to events which brought out the crowds - including the hugely popular Mildenhall Air Fete, with photos from 1982.

A squadron of helicopters hovering close to the ground at Mildenhall Air Fete in 1982 - Credit: Ian Hulland/Archant

The annual air show used to be the biggest event of its kind in Europe, although sadly it never returned after 2001 because of increased security concerns in the wake of the September 11 terror attacks.

Queuing to see the cockpit of an F-5E jet at Woodbridge Air Show in 1976 - Credit: Archant

Also featured in our gallery is Woodbridge Air Show from 1976, where visitors watched a a B-17 and queued to see inside the cockpit of an F-5E jet.

Crowds flocked to the former Ipswich Airport to watch an air show in 1991 - Credit: Archant

And there are photos of the busy Ipswich Air Shows in 1990 and 1991, which were held at the former Ipswich Airport.

Crowds lined up along the fences to watch the action in the skies at Ipswich Air Show in 1991 - Credit: Archant

Some of the crowd watching the air displays at Woodbridge Air Show in 1976 - Credit: Archant



