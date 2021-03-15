Air show memories - spot yourself in photos from 1970s, 80s and 90s
Do you remember air shows around Suffolk in the 1970s, 80s and 90s?
In today's Days Gone By feature, we are looking back to events which brought out the crowds - including the hugely popular Mildenhall Air Fete, with photos from 1982.
The annual air show used to be the biggest event of its kind in Europe, although sadly it never returned after 2001 because of increased security concerns in the wake of the September 11 terror attacks.
Also featured in our gallery is Woodbridge Air Show from 1976, where visitors watched a a B-17 and queued to see inside the cockpit of an F-5E jet.
And there are photos of the busy Ipswich Air Shows in 1990 and 1991, which were held at the former Ipswich Airport.
