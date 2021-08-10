Nostalgia: Did you ever attend a Suffolk festival of sport?
- Credit: Owen Hines
The Olympic Games may have come to a dramatic close on Sunday – but how could we forget some of Suffolk's festivals of sport?
The sporting games were held each year around the county, giving some of Suffolk's youngsters and veterans alike the chance to try a variety of sports while learning what local clubs had to offer.
Popular sports included football, fencing and kickboxing – and even included the exhilarating motoball, a game of football on motorcycles.
Among some of the biggest events was the Ipswich Festival of Sport in 1978 – the same year Town fans went crazy with the club's historic FA Cup win.
Other events on the sporting calendar included sporting festivals in Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, as well as over the border in Mistley.
You may also want to watch:
All eyes now turn to the Paralympic Games, starting in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24.
If you would like to order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5
- 2 'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash
- 3 Coulson completes loan switch from Middlesbrough
- 4 Morrell signs for Portsmouth, Town could look to Shinnie
- 5 Five of the worst places for crimes in Suffolk
- 6 Ipswich Town set to 'hijack' Portsmouth deal for Morrell
- 7 Edwards is the rap star Town signing who is ready to unleash himself as he targets another 'Promotion Ting'
- 8 'I feel sorry for Michael'... Pompey boss on Jacobs' collapsed move to Town
- 9 Flood water gushes out from under beach huts in Southwold
- 10 Man denies 'causing public nuisance' over Orwell Bridge closure