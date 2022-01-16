News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:15 PM January 16, 2022
Halesworth is one of the Suffolk towns to go through changes in the last decade

Suffolk's towns have gone through changes over the last decade, with a number of shops both coming and going.

But how do places like Bury St Edmunds, Saxmundham and Southwold compare on Google Street View?

We took a virtual walk around the towns to capture what they were like in pictures taken about 2010.

Eye

One of the more recent additions to Broad Street in Eye is the Life & Sole podiatry centre, while a nearby antiques store has become a Home-Start shop.

Saxmundham

Church Street in Saxmundham has been developed in the last decade - including the construction of a Tesco supermarket on what was a derelict plot of land.

Stowmarket

Ipswich Street in Stowmarket has been through several changes in the last 10 years - the QD store has had a facelift, Thorntons and Hughes have left and Clintons and Card Factory have set up shop.

Bury St Edmunds

The Cornhill in Bury St Edmunds has seen the haart estate agent open up in the last decade, replacing Specsavers in a prominent town centre location.

Halesworth

One of the major changes in Halesworth's Thoroughfare has been departure of HSBC, with the unit later taken over by independent retailer Huus.

Southwold

Clothing store Jack Wills has arrived in Southwold since the first picture was taken in 2009, while building society Nationwide has left the Suffolk seaside town.

Nostalgia
Suffolk

