Suffolk museum's new exhibition of Auxiliary Unit artefacts

The new Kindred Exhibition Hall is opened at Parham Airfield Museum - Credit: LYDIA KIRK/PARHAM AIRFIELD MUSEUM

A Suffolk museum has opened a new building showcasing exhibits from a quasi-military unit set up to resist a potential German invasion of the UK during the Second World War.

Parham Airfield Museum has opened the new Kindred Building, which houses artefacts relating to the work of the British Resistance Organisation (BRO) and the 390th Bomb Group.

The new facility is named after the Kindred family, who were closely involved with both the United States Army Air Force (USAAF) and BRO during the war and includes a cinema, dressing-up facilities for younger visitors, artefacts and a timeline putting Parham’s wartime role into a national context.

The building was opened by the museum’s president Peter Kindred, chair Peter Senior and Chris Pratt, curator of the BRO.

Members of the public and invited guests enjoyed looking round the newly expanded site, as well as admiring the assembled historic military vehicles.

Parham Airfield Museum - Credit: Archant

Mr Kindred said: “This new building is an exciting new development and shows how the museum has continued to thrive despite the difficulties of the last two years.

“It is a credit to the volunteers who have made it possible and we are already seeing increased visitor numbers and interest.”

The BRO and 390th Bomb Group were part of the Auxiliary Units, which were specially-trained to use irregular warfare in the event that the UK was occupied by the Germans.

Descendants of former Auxiliary Unit members as well as those whose fathers had served at the base during the second world war were also in attendance at the opening of the building.

The official opening was carried out by John Warwicker, who was the driving force behind the creation of the BRO Museum in 1997 when he contacted former members and encouraged them to tell their story.

For more information about the museum, including opening times, visit https://www.parhamairfieldmuseum.co.uk