Oh yes, we do love panto! Are you in our gallery of past productions?
- Credit: Archant
Panto is a hugely popular tradition across East Anglia, and today we are looking back at productions over the years.
Have you ever taken part in a pantomime? Despite being a British institution, the comedy musical treat was partly inspired by a 16th-century Italian theatrical tradition, the commedia dell'arte.
Snow White, Cinderella and Aladdin are among the most popular pantomime themes, often with topical jokes and references worked in to add to the fun.
This year many pantos have had to be cancelled, while others have gone virtual to ensure the show goes on.
However, it's hoped drama groups and companies around the area will once again be able to stage their much-loved live shows next winter.
What are your panto memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS. To order photos, visit our website or or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.