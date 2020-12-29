Published: 6:00 PM December 29, 2020

Brantham Amateur Theatrical Society's panto The Elves and the Shoemaker, from February 2002 - Credit: Archant

Panto is a hugely popular tradition across East Anglia, and today we are looking back at productions over the years.

A scene from the Co-op Juniors' pantomime of January 1967 at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe. Were you one of the cast? - Credit: Archant

Have you ever taken part in a pantomime? Despite being a British institution, the comedy musical treat was partly inspired by a 16th-century Italian theatrical tradition, the commedia dell'arte.

Hollesley's village panto, Cinderella, in February 1985 - Credit: Archant

Snow White, Cinderella and Aladdin are among the most popular pantomime themes, often with topical jokes and references worked in to add to the fun.

Bredfield panto, Snow White, from February 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

This year many pantos have had to be cancelled, while others have gone virtual to ensure the show goes on.

A dress rehearsal for the Springfield Follies panto Aladdin and his magic lamp in 2012 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

However, it's hoped drama groups and companies around the area will once again be able to stage their much-loved live shows next winter.

Hitcham village panto from February 1988 - Credit: Archant

Coddenham pantomime in January 1976 - Credit: Archant

Landseer Players' panto Snow White, at Suffolk College in February 2005 - Credit: Archant

Cast members from the Puss in Boots panto at Mildenhall in January 1999 - Credit: Archant



